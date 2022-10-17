The LYNX™18 Inverter Heat Pump from Allied Air Enterprises Wins 2022 Brilliance Award from the TecHome Builder Summit

Allied Air Enterprises announces its LYNX™ 18 Inverter Heat Pump under the Concord® brand was chosen as a Brilliance Award Winner by the 2022 TecHome Builder Summit in the HVAC & IAQ/High-efficiency heating/cooling category.

Allied Air Enterprises, a Lennox International Inc. Company, announces its LYNX™ 18 Inverter Heat Pump under the Concord® brand has been selected as a Brilliance Award Winner by the 2022 TecHome Builder Summit. The 18 SEER heat pump was chosen in the HVAC & IAQ/High-efficiency heating/cooling category.

The TecHome Brilliance Awards showcase extraordinary products for the nation's most progressive single-family homebuilders and multifamily operators. Experts in homebuilding technology evaluate each entrant's level of innovation, value and excellence using a points system to select products that demonstrate a high degree of efficiency, customer satisfaction and profitability.

"The Allied team is honored to have our LYNX 18 Inverter Heat Pump selected as a Brilliance Award Winner for the distinguished TecHome Builder Summit," said Kim McGill, VP - Marketing, Allied Air Enterprises. "Building codes and regulatory trends are driving towards electrification across North America and our LYNX 18 heat pump is well positioned to help builders provide a competitive solution."

Eliminating expensive, proprietary thermostats, the LYNX 18 works with a wide range of conventional 24v thermostats and is powered by intelligent algorithms. Designed to deliver superior comfort, the unit's proprietary QuickLink™ Inverter technology offers consistent dehumidification and temperature levels.

The TecHome Brilliance Award winners were announced at the TecHome Builder Summit on October 4 – 6, 2022, in Phoenix, AZ. The TecHome Builder Summit hosts 300+ leaders expanding their technology focus to make products smarter and identifying the partners they require to succeed in a rapidly changing market. Click here for a complete list of TecHome's Brilliance Award winners.

About Allied Air Enterprises

A division of Lennox International, Allied Air Enterprises™ serves residential and commercial marketplaces in the United States and Canada with the heating and cooling solutions of industry-leading brands like Armstrong Air®, AirEase™, Concord®, Ducane™, Allied™, Allied Commercial™ and MagicPak®. From concept to production, Allied Air HVAC systems are produced through the design, engineering, high-quality testing and manufacturing efforts employed at five Allied facilities based across North America. For more information, visit http://www.alliedair.com or call 1-800-448-5872.

