Newborn Screening Market Review | Rapid Point-of-Care Tools Replacing Conventional Screening Methods - TMR Study

Market players are concentrating on lowering the morbidity and fatalities linked to genetically inherited diseases in children and newborns, which is anticipated to propel the global market.

The Africa market is anticipated to grow as point-of-care sickle cell screening techniques reduce mortality in the region.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2031, the global newborn screening market size is estimated to attain value of US$ 3.3 Bn. The analysis of newborn screening market is projected to rise at ~11% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The increasing occurrence of severe congenital heart problems and more accurate NICU illness detection are expected to contribute to the massive growth of the global newborn screening market.

Global newborn screening market analysis highlight that in babies with sickle cell anemia, quick point-of-care instruments have taken the place of traditional screening techniques that involved collecting blood samples on filter paper. Though there have been numerous successes, the market for newborn screening is being restrained from expanding due to long gaps between screening and treatment availability. As a result, healthcare organizations are expected to work together on R&D to enhance diagnostic medical technology and lower the rate of neonatal morbidity and death. There is an improving link between healthcare professionals and state public health newborn screening programs, which is expected to favor expansion of the global newborn screening market.

For children with uncommon disorders, firms in the global newborn screening market are diversifying their revenue streams. The European Commission is gaining popularity for speeding up the process of diagnosing rare diseases. This done by expanding funding and tendering options for newborn screening and digital innovations and solutions.

Key Findings of Market Report

The higher occurrence and prevalence of serious congenital heart disorders, such as pulmonary atresia and tricuspid atresia, are likely to propel the global newborn screening market. Congenital cardiac problems afflict over 40,000 newborns annually in the US alone, based on the estimates of CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Cardiac problems are estimated to account for a significant newborn screening market share during the forecast period.

Market participants in the newborn screening market are developing cutting-edge solutions based on newer methodologies. Infants with serious congenital cardiac problems can now be more accurately and successfully diagnosed owing to this. The global newborn screening market is anticipated to grow due to improvements in point-of-care diagnostic equipment and increasing reliance on early diagnosis.

Healthcare professionals are working to increase communication between healthcare professionals and government newborn screening schemes to better the health outcomes for children and infants. Information management as well as technological support for newborn screening programs are used to attain success in such initiatives.

Global Newborn Screening Market: Key Competitors

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Natus Medical Incorporated

ZenTech S.A.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Baebies, Inc.

Global Newborn Screening Market: Segmentation

Product

Test Type

Dry Blood Spot Test

Hearing Screen Test

Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) Test

X-ray or CT Scan

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Test

Others

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Maternity & Specialty Clinics

Others

