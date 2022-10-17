Corvias Foundation Enables Unique Government Cooperative for Scholars

Three-Day Symposium Promotes Understanding of Government, Public Affairs, Includes Visit to U.S. Capitol and Meetings with Representatives

Corvias Foundation, which has awarded more than $15M to more than 500 military dependents, hosted a three-day program in collaboration with Holland & Knight for select Corvias Foundation scholars and alumni to learn about enacting policy change. Participants learned about the mechanisms used to influence government, the relationship between the government and the media, the lobbying process, and how U.S. citizens can actively participate in shaping policy. Corvias Foundation is a private foundation founded by Corvias Chairman John Picerne to support education opportunities for military families.

Participating scholars included:

Irmarys Cortes-Torres, a junior studying criminal justice at George Washington University; Psalm Delaney, a senior majoring in education at Colorado College; Kayla Marschall, a senior studying international relations and foreign policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Amber Morera, a senior majoring in environmental science at Ohio State University; Kaitlynn Frey, a current employee of Houston Crime Stoppers; and Lahela Daniels, a current DE&I consultant

To prepare for the program, scholars drafted a brief that focused on a specific advocacy topic of interest to them as a group due to their common experiences. Following two days of educational sessions with lobbying, public relations, government relations and advocacy experts, the six scholars presented their issue to the League of Conservation Voters and to government officials representing their districts: Rep. Steny Hoyer (Md.), Rep. Rick Larsen (Wash.), Rep. David Price (N.C.), Sen. Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (Texas), Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.) and Rep. Doug Lamborn (Colo).

"This customized co-op program is a way to provide interested scholars with hands-on experience to follow their passions and learn about how they can effect change in today's world," said Corvias Foundation Executive Director, Maria Montalvo. "Our goal is to ensure the recipients of our scholarships are set up for both academic and professional success."

"I am very grateful and honored to have had the opportunity to participate in the D.C. Governance Co-Op," said Delaney. "Visiting with lawyers, lobbyists, media professionals, and federal staff vividly illustrated the dynamic steps toward policy change. I am inspired by the many integral ways that each of us can take initiative in our communities on a local and national scale. The rewards of this program are manifold as I will bring these first-hand experiences with me and integrate them into my future classrooms to empower and provide students with the tools to engage as active members of a greater society."

