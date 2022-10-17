Corin Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Corin: Connected Orthopedic Insight Mr. George Montague appointed Chief Financial Officer

Mr. George Montague appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

CIRENCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corin Group is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. George Montague as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director with effect from 24 October 2022.

Mr. Montague is a highly experienced, global CFO with over two decades of finance and leadership experience in healthcare businesses. Most recently, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Nuwellis, Inc., and previously as Chief Operating Officer of Smiths Medical, a $1.1 billion device manufacturer where he restored sales growth and significantly improved profitability. Mr. Montague has also led finance and strategy for two of Medtronic plc’s four operating groups. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School and a B.S. from the University of California at Berkeley.

As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Montague will lead Corin’s global finance organization and financial activities including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury and audit. As a central member of Corin’s leadership team and Board director, he will also have a critical role in developing Corin’s strategy, supporting commercial and operational activities and driving profitability and cash generation.

Mr. Montague will succeed Victoria Silvester, who transitions to the role of Chief Financial & Strategy Officer. In this role, Ms. Silvester will provide critical support to Mr. Montague and Corin’s leadership in developing Corin’s value creation strategy and performance.

Jacob Paul, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“After a rigorous global search process, I’m excited to welcome George to Corin. George is an exceptionally strong and experienced executive and will bring a wealth of financial and general management experience to Corin’s global leadership team and Board. As Corin’s new CFO, George will be a key part of executing our growth plan and advancing our operating results to position Corin for sustainable, long-term value creation. On behalf of Corin, I look forward to working with George as we continue in our mission to revolutionize orthopaedics.”

Commenting on his appointment, George Montague said:

“I am delighted to be joining Corin as CFO. It is extremely exciting to join a company which operates at the cutting-edge of medical technology with enormous potential for future growth. I look forward to working with everyone at Corin as we continue to deliver results and build a business to be proud of.”

About Corin

Corin is a fast-growing international orthopaedic company with a vision to revolutionize orthopaedics by gaining, understanding and sharing insight at every stage of the arthroplasty experience.

The unique combination of advanced technologies, shared knowledge and clinically proven implants is intended to deliver better outcomes and maximize healthcare value for patients, surgeons and healthcare providers.