At Home Launches Mobile App and Expands Same Day Delivery

At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, officially announced today the At Home Mobile App and the expansion of its same delivery service to all store locations. At Home added new delivery partners DoorDash and Roadie to expand customer reach and make thousands of items available for fast, same day delivery. The retailer's latest omnichannel offerings make it easy and convenient for customers to shop anywhere and any way they want.

"We're thrilled to be adding the mobile app and expanding same day delivery options just in time for Holiday shopping," said Richard Armour, At Home's Chief Digital Officer. "They are both key components of our continued journey to reduce friction for our customers across all our channels. We have a big focus on speed and are committed to providing customers with multiple ways to get what they need the same day, whether it be through buy online pick up in stores or same day delivery."

With the app users can:

Quickly access orders, status and check out

Get inspiration and personalized, curated product recommendations

Scan a tag in store to see availability and product reviews

Easily link to Insider Perks accounts, Flash Finds and coupons

See progress towards becoming a VIP

At Home has rolled out a series of convenient omnichannel options over the last two years including its website, buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS), curb-side shopping, shipping and same day delivery.

The At Home Mobile App is available to download in the Apple App Store.

About At Home

At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, offers up to 45,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. Hundreds of items arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration and shoppers will discover new collections from designers Ty Pennington, Grace Mitchell, Laila Ali and Tracey Boyd. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates more than 255 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at athome.com.

