New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces September 2022 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the September 2022 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Total Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $251.7 million for September 2022, reflecting growth of 1.3% compared to $248.5 million for September 2021. Year-to-date Total Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $2.13 billion, reflecting growth of 12.5% compared to $1.90 billion for the prior period.

Internet Gaming Win:

For the month of September, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $135.2 million, reflecting growth of 10.3% compared to $122.6 million for the prior period. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $1.22 billion, reflecting growth of 23.2% compared to $988.7 million for the prior year-to-date period.

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $98.0 million for September 2022, reflecting an 18.9% increase when compared to $82.0 million in the prior period. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $516.9 million for the year-to-date, reflecting a 7.3% decline when compared to $557.8 million for the prior period.

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $485.0 million for September 2022, reflecting a 6.9% increase from $453.6 million reported in September 2021. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $3.87 billion reflecting a 12.3% increase from $3.44 billion reported in the prior period.

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.

###