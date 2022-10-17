Sight, Sound & Story Live Presents “Behind the Lens: Capturing Horror Films” on October 27th

Jump into the Spirit of Halloween and go behind the lens of the horror film genre.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Sight, Sound & Story: Live” monthly online event series continues on October 27th with acclaimed Cinematographers, Charlie Sarroff and Oona Menges, with Moderator Chad Anderson.

Inside Episode XXII: Horror films depend on the cinematographer to create the compositions, tone, mood, and surreal imagery that scare us to our core and keep us on the edge of our seats. Just in time for Halloween, join us for a special conversation with Cinematographers Charlie Sarroff and Oona Menges as they discuss their approach to capturing horror and suspense. Charlie Sarroff's latest work can be seen in the recently released traumatic horror "Smile," directed by Parker Finn. Oona Menges work in the genre can be seen in "The Host," directed by Andy Newbery. Moderator Chad Anderson will guide the discussion and show examples of Charlie and Oona's extraordinary work in the horror genre.

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password 30 minutes prior to the event. The event will be available at 8:00 PM EST/ 5:00 PM PST on October 27th. This will gain free access for all attendees who register.

Oona Menges is admired for her exquisite compositions and artful lighting skills she developed while working her way up through the camera department on every genre of film. Menges recently wrapped shooting Apple TV’s, "Lovely Little Farm," the highly anticipated family friendly live-action/animation hybrid. Working with BAFTA Award winning creators Maddy Darrall, Billy Macqueen and Catherine Williams, who’ve collaborated on hit children's television titles including "Teletubbies," "Topsy & Tim" and "Waffle the Wonder Dog."

In early 2021 Menges shot "L.O.L.A," a thrilling story about sisters who discover a machine that can intercept radio and television broadcasts from the future. Directed by Andrew Legge, the 1940s period/sci-fi stars Emma Appleton and Stefanie Martini.

She also recently lensed The Host, directed by long-time collaborator Andy Newbery. A dark crime horror film, "The Host" follows a London banker whose run-ins with a Chinese cartel leads to an international adventure filled with dark secrets and consequences.

Prior to The Host, Menges worked on the web drama series "Different for Girls," photographing six episodes. It is based on a novel of the same name, written by Jacquie Lawrence. The adaptation follows a group of lesbian and bisexual women whose lives and loves are as rich and complex as any of their heterosexual contemporaries.

Menges also lensed the mini-series "Joe All Alone," based on Joanna Nadin’s bestselling novel. "Joe All Alone" is the story of a young boy who is left home alone for a week to fend for himself, dealing with new friends and a mysterious parcel of money he uncovers in the bathroom.

The first feature film Menges shot was the 2015 investigative thriller "Social Suicide," directed by Bruce Webb. The film is a loose retelling of Romeo and Juliet through a social media lens. It examines the lengths teenagers will go to, to get noticed on the internet.

Menges also filmed several short films, including: O-T Fagbenle’s "Moth (Man of the House)"; George Tanu’s "Looking for Albert"; Ian Boisvert and Drew Hoffman’s "Rubicon"; Lyndon Ives’ "Verity"; and the TV movie "Elen," directed by Andy Newbery.

Menges is on the board of the GBCT and on the committee for the British Camera Operator Awards with a role as mentor for screen skills. With affiliations to IATSE, BECTU, GBCT, WFTV, BSC.

Charlie Sarroff is an award-winning Australian cinematographer, known for his compelling and dexterous lensing of films and television shows. His latest work can be seen in "Smile," director Parker Finn’s upcoming traumatic horror releasing to theaters Sep. 30.

Starring Sosie Bacon, Rob Morgan, Kal Penn, Jessie T. Usher and Kyle Gallner, "Smile" follows the story of a psychiatrist who witnesses a traumatic event involving a patient. As she begins to see and experience terrifying occurrences only visible to her, she grows increasingly convinced that a supernatural force is following her.

Currently, Sarroff is working on "Broke," an independent neo-western from director Carlyle Eubank starring Wyatt Russell.

Sarroff is known for his work on critically acclaimed films such as Natalie Erika James’s "Relic," Kelly Oxford’s "Pink Skies Ahead" and Sam Kristofski’s "Zieri Cosmos." For his outstanding lensing on "Relic," Sarroff earned features in Australian Cinematographer Magazine, Filmmaker Magazine and The Hollywood Reporter.

Sarroff’s films have screened at festivals across the globe including SXSW, Sundance, Sitges Film Festival, the Sydney Film Festival, the Sydney International Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, the Cairo International Film Festival, the Rome Independent Film Festival and the Prague Short Film Festival.

Outside of narrative film and television, Sarroff also has deep experience lensing music videos. Some of his credits include videos for David Guetta, Alexandra Savior, Lil Kim, POND, Lil Tracy, Coyote, Broods, Ian Kelly, James Supercave and San Cisco.

Chad Anderson is a college professor, animation geek, poet, video editor & skateboarder from the Jersey Shore. He has worked on a range of editing and visual FX projects for corporate, educational, broadcast, non-profit and military organizations all over the country (and once in Korea). Previous clients have included E! Entertainment, "The Charlie Rose Show," the WB, The Count Basie Theatre and a film that went straight to video with John Stamos in it. He holds a Master’s in Education from NJCU and has been teaching for over 18 years.