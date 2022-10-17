Wolf Administration’s Investments in Good Paying Manufacturing Jobs Celebrated During Ribbon Cutting for New Spot & Tango Facility in Allentown

Allentown, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver today celebrated Governor Tom Wolf’s administration-long investments in family-sustaining manufacturing jobs during a ribbon cutting ceremony for Spot & Tango’s new facility in Allentown.

“The Wolf Administration’s investment in this growing company is bringing good-paying, full-time manufacturing jobs to the region,” said Acting Secretary Weaver. “I’m thrilled to welcome Spot & Tango to the Lehigh Valley and help them cut the ribbon on this wonderful new facility.”

The company originally worked with the Governor’s Action Team (GAT) on the project to locate its new 66,700-square-foot facility in Upper Macungie Township. Announced by the Governor in January 2022, Spot & Tango received a funding proposal from DCED totaling $438,000 and committed to investing $20 million into the project and creating at least 96 new, full-time jobs over the next three years.

“We are absolutely thrilled to open up operations in Allentown,” said Russell Breuer, CEO of Spot & Tango. “Our new facility will not only bring nearly 100 new jobs to Lehigh County, but will also allow us to continue to scale our mission of providing the highest quality food to every dog. This expansion wouldn’t have been possible without the governor’s office, local leaders, and investors, and we look forward to continuing to build relationships with the Allentown community.”

According to a new annual report by GAT for 2020-2021, Gov. Wolf invested more than $4.5 million to secure nearly 700 manufacturing jobs in the Lehigh Valley region last year. This investment also garnered a $76.3 million investment in local communities.

Through GAT, the Governor has invested nearly $18 billion over the past seven years to support 431 completed projects, create more than 48,000 new jobs, and retain more than 145,400 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

“Spot and Tango is an exciting new company developing and producing pet food products with growing market demand,” said Don Cunningham, president of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation. “We are thrilled to welcome them to Lehigh Valley’s booming manufacturing market of more than 750 companies generating $8 billion a year in output, making the region one of America’s Top 50 Manufacturing Centers.”

Founded in 2018, Spot & Tango is a personalized pet health and wellness company that is focused on providing dogs with the highest quality, human-grade meals excluding artificial additives, fillers, and inexpensive preservatives. The company delivers its products to 48 states in the United States.

