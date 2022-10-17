‘William Penn Day’ in New Castle on Oct. 29, 2022

(DOVER, Del. — Oct. 17, 2022) — On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, located at 211 Delaware St. in New Castle, Delaware, will present “William Penn Day,” a day-long series of activities commemorating the 340th anniversary of Penn’s Oct. 27, 1682 disembarkment at New Castle, his first landing in the New World. Admission for all programs is free and open to the public. For additional information, call 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

William Penn Day 2022 schedule of activities

Tours of the New Castle Court House Museum and William Penn display. 10 and 11 a.m.

10 and 11 a.m. “The Life and Cookery of Gulielma Penn.” Presentation by historical interpreter Kim Fritch on William Penn’s first wife including recipes from her 17th-century cookbook. 1 p.m.

Presentation by historical interpreter Kim Fritch on William Penn’s first wife including recipes from her 17th-century cookbook. 1 p.m. “Tea with Mrs. Hannah Penn.” Jean Norvell portrays Hannah Penn, the proprietor of Pennsylvania’s second wife, as she discusses her life with William in America. English tea provided by the Mercury Café and Tea House. 3 p.m.

Jean Norvell portrays Hannah Penn, the proprietor of Pennsylvania’s second wife, as she discusses her life with William in America. English tea provided by the Mercury Café and Tea House. 3 p.m. “Music in the Time of William Penn.” Performance by a string ensemble from the Music School of Delaware. 5 p.m.

Built in 1732, the New Castle Court House is one of the oldest active courthouses in the United States and was Delaware’s first state capitol. Here in 1776, New Castle, Kent and Sussex Counties declared their independence from Pennsylvania and England creating the Delaware State. During its nearly 300 years of history, this National Historic Landmark has played many pivotal roles in the political, social and commercial life of both New Castle and Delaware. The museum is a partner site in the First State National Historical Park.

New Castle Court House Museum

The New Castle Court House Museum is administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, an agency of the State of Delaware. The division enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality and providing educational programs and assistance to the general public on Delaware history. The division’s diverse array of services includes operation of five museums which are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the state’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center and management of historic properties across the state. Primary funding for division programs and services is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, a federal agency. However, the contents and opinions expressed in the division’s programs and services do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Department of the Interior.

