Morton Industries Acquires Benton Steel Fabrication, Expands Reach/Product Portfolio
New Investment Lays Foundation for Growth
I found the right company to pass on our fabrication excellence and customer insights to.”MORTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morton Industries, LLC. today announced its acquisition of Benton Steel Fabrication, Inc., a long-standing fabricator of specialized steel products. The investment expands the Morton Industries footprint into Dunlap, Tennessee while providing the company with its 4th manufacturing location. Morton Industries other locations include Fort Worth, Texas and two in Morton, Illinois.
— Mitchell Carr
“Morton Industries has been a trusted partner to top tier OEMs for decades,” says Chris Ober, CEO at Morton Industries. “This acquisition will help us strengthen those relationships and provide additional high-quality solutions in strategic locations that support their needs.”
Benton Steel Fabrication’s product line includes reliable, specialized sheet metal components for construction and mining machines. These components compliment Morton Industries other off-highway solutions, which are composed largely of fabricated steel tubular products.
“We’re setting up the future” adds Mitchell Carr, Benton Steel Fabrication’s founder. “I found the right company to pass on our fabrication excellence and customer insights to. I really appreciate the people who worked so hard to get Benton where it is, and I see a bright future for everybody there!”
As part of the acquisition, Benton Steel is rebranding to the Morton Industries name.
The company is hiring, so please stop by the Dunlap facility or visit www.Mortonind.com for more information.
About Morton Industries
With a rich company history spanning more than 75 years, Morton Industries has grown into a global fabricator of metal tube, sheet, and enclosure solutions for Off-Highway, Electrical Infrastructure, HVAC, and OEM markets. Morton Industries values ensure quality products, technical expertise, and attentive service. For more information, please visit www.MortonInd.com
About Benton Steel Fabrication, INC.
Since its inception in 2004, Benton Steel Fabrication’s mission has been to utilize the combined 150 years of fabrication experience with hard-working, dedicated employees to deliver excellent parts, on time with competitive pricing. Benton’s origins included fabricating components for battery racks, chargers, and cabinets. Over the past 18 years, Benton has grown to become a key supplier of high-quality components to world class OEM’s.
