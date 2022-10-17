Submit Release
Nebraska Department of Economic Development is accepting applications for Nuclear Plant Siting Feasibility Study Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) began accepting applications for the Nuclear Plant Siting Feasibility Program on October 17. The Program was created by the Nebraska Legislature as part of LB1024 and is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

The Nuclear Plant Siting Feasibility Study Program application is open to any political subdivision which owns or operates a nuclear power plant in Nebraska. Political subdivisions are “villages, cities, counties, school districts, public power districts, community colleges, natural resources districts, and all other units of local government.” Neb. Rev. Stat. §13-1612. Awards made by the Nuclear Plant Siting Feasibility Study Program are in response to the negative economic impacts of the Coronavirus public health emergency.

Applications are submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System. The last day to submit applications is Friday, October 28, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. CST. The application can be found here: https://ne.amplifund.com/Public/Opportunities/Details/11fd70ef-3e25-4849-a6fd-24bcf0c96df2

Program requirements and more information about the Nuclear Plant Siting Feasibility Study Program can be found on DED’s webpage at:  https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/nuclear-plant-siting-feasibility-study-program/

For additional information, contact Nuclear Plant Siting Program Manager: Dave Dearmont, dave.dearmont@nebraska.gov or 402-471-3777.

