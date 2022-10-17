Cansel Launches Dam Monitoring Solution
New offering features industry-leading Trimble monitoring technology
Industry-leading technology, like the Trimble SX12, along with Trimble 4D Control Sofware, make this dam monitoring solution both reliable and easy to use.”BURNABY, BC, CANADA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cansel, a hardware, software, and service provider to engineering, surveying, construction, and utility industries, announced today that it has launched a dam monitoring solution featuring Trimble’s suite of monitoring sensors including robotic total stations, GNSS receivers, and a wide array of geotechnical sensors all integrated within the same Industry leading software, Trimble 4D Control. Cansel also brings cutting-edge laser scanning solutions and expertise to this market to complement any monitoring needs.
The announcement was made during the Canadian Dam Association Conference today in St. John’s, N.L.
There are over 15,000 dams in Canada, and over 1100 of these are considered “large” according to the CDA. These dams are generally owned by governments and municipalities, as well as by utility companies, industrial and mining companies, irrigation districts, and individuals. According to the CDA’s website, “some of the largest dams in the world are associated with Canadian hydroelectric and mine tailings developments. Other dam structures in Canada include small and medium embankments for agricultural and water supply usage. In all cases the dams must be designed, operated, and maintained so that they do not pose an unacceptable risk to the downstream populations.”
For this reason, dams and other energy infrastructure require constant monitoring and reliable, always-on alarm systems. To preserve safety and mitigate risk, it is critically important to detect movement, the rate of movement, and the rate of increase of any movement to identify potential failure modes. Monitoring provides the information needed to support a safe working environment and efficient mining operations.
Cansel’s Dam Monitoring Solution offers essential surveillance of these dams, which is particularly important as the structures age. Seasonal changes in water levels, seepage, seismic activity, and structural settlement can all affect the long-term health of a dam. An effective monitoring solution will identify any changes in the behavioural characteristics of the structure – which could indicate impending failure.
Cansel’s solution offers:
-- Automated, real-time monitoring systems
-- Periodic deformation surveys
-- Stability assessment in seismic areas
-- Long- and short-term analysis of structural behaviours
"Cansel strives to deliver today’s most cutting-edge, reliable, and useful technology to our customers,” says Martin Trudelle, Cansel’s president. “We’re proud to partner with Trimble to offer this solution that can bring new levels of efficiency and security to Canada’s infrastructure.”
"Industry-leading technology, like the Trimble SX12, along with Trimble 4D Control Sofware, make this dam monitoring solution both reliable and easy to use,” says Sasha Nikodijevic, utilities and municipal sales manager at Cansel. “With automated, real-time geodetic GNSS monitoring data and automated water level readings, dams can be monitored more fully and more accurately, protecting our power sources and preventing catastrophic failures.”
To learn more about Cansel’s Dam Monitoring Solution, please visit Cansel at the Canadian Dam Association conference, or our website at: https://pages.cansel.ca/trimble-dam-monitoring-solutions
About Cansel
Cansel helps clients capture, transform, and manage data leading to increased field-to-finish efficiency and profitability. For over 50 years, Cansel has provided field technology solutions for industry professionals in the engineering, surveying, construction, mining, utilities, forestry, and government sectors. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, BC, Canada. Learn more at www.cansel.ca.
