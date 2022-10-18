AIM by Tri-Tech has joined forces with Otter Technologies, who specialize in digital waivers for compliance management
AIM by Tri-tech has chosen Otterwaiver as its preferred option of electronic signatures that they offer to their clients.
Otter Technologies' software suite provides tangible results that allow retailers time to grow while saving money and staying eSign compliant. BOULDER, COLORADO, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Otter Technologies, the leading software solutions provider for small businesses, announced a new partnership with AIM by Tri-Tech to provide firearms and outdoors sports retailers the most comprehensive digital waiver options possible in order to stay within legal regulations. AIM by Tri-tech has chosen Otterwaiver as its preferred option of electronic signatures that they offer to their clients.
— Pat Murphy, President of AIM by Tri-Tech
Ben Nelson, CEO of Otter Technologies, stated that partnering with AIM by Tri-Tech was required to help businesses keep up with constantly changing privacy and eSignature legislation. Our integration will enable AIM by Tri-Tech's retail clients to reach their goals and increase customer retention - and trust me, it feels good - while also leaving the responsibility of compliance measures up to Otter.
With AIM by Tri-Tech's software, companies can simplify their business management. It integrates with OtterWaiver, which allows retailers to collect and manage liability waivers for range usage, workshops, and more. Signing those forms with contactless signatures via tablets or even QR codes become effortless. Customers' waiver data gets pulled from Otter Waiver into AIM by Tri-Tech so users can access them when creating a new customer profile.
Otter's Waiver platform creates a personalized experience that allows retailers to offer waivers and delight their customers. With features such as an intuitive waiver builder and SMS tools designed specifically for customer loyalty, Otter helps businesses keep up with rigorous industry-wide privacy standards so you don't have to worry about it.
Learn more and get started with AIM by Tri-Tech’s retail software and Otter Waiver by visiting https://otterwaiver.com/integrations/aim
About Otter Technologies
Otter Technologies creates technology to help companies thrive in the future with localized, easy-to-use, comprehensive, growth, and compliant tools. Located in Boulder, CO - Otter Technologies was founded in 2020, softwares include OtterText.com and OtterWaiver.com.
About AIM by Tri-Tech
AIM is a comprehensive Point of Sale (POS) and Retail Management Solution that provides Inventory Control, Automated Purchasing, Customer Management, Loyalty Programs, Sales Reporting, Employee Security and much more. You can tailor AIM to your needs by selecting various packages or pieces. Base Packages come in handy for most businesses but Upgrades are there for when you need it; these upgrades won't detract from any other aspects of your Business either - they'll work with what's already been created to ensure maximum efficiency!
