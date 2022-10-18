reesmarx rebrands as reesmarxGLOBAL, adds new products and services

International Recruitment and Executive Search Agency, Globalizes Brand, Expands Services and Launches Innovative Products

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an ongoing effort to provide personalized services and products relevant to their global clients and candidates, the recruitment and executive search agency, formerly known as reesmarx, has rebranded as reesmarxGLOBAL to reflect its global capabilities and introduce additional services and products.

Since 2000, the agency, known as reesmarxGLOBAL, has placed talented leaders and executives in every major market segment across the globe. With only an office in London, founder and CEO Glyn Rees provided recruitment solutions to US-based tech companies looking to expand into Europe. A decade after managing partner Ray Tomasco expanded into the USA to offer seamless global search solutions in the Americas, reesmarxGLOBAL has a vast, ever-growing global network of partners on four continents.

"In addition to our strong presence in over 50 countries in key markets, our services are more diverse and inclusive than other agencies in the recruitment industry," explained Glyn Rees. "We focus not only on talent acquisition but global expansion, so we felt it was time for our name to embody our 'going global' strength."

Constantly expanding its global reach, reesmarxGLOBAL still offers its signature, highly personalized services in recruiting, executive search, and career coaching. "It's our individualized, 'hands-on' process alongside our global partnership network that gives us the ability to build the right executive team for any company in any industry anywhere in the world," noted Managing Partner Ray Tomasco.

reesmarxGLOBAL has also been "going global" with recently launched products. Their global and U.S. Destination Guides provide clients and prospects with an initial in-depth look at various new destinations for global expansion. As thought-leaders in their industry, reesmarxGLOBAL is releasing a new monthly newsletter that will be a diverse collection of curated and original content on global growth, executive hiring, resource management, sales acceleration, and other services for major Global5000 brands.

But products from reesmarxGLOBAL will not stop at only packaged professional services- new announcements of sales automation and process optimization software products for the recruiting and executive search industry are imminent.

ABOUT reesmarxGLOBAL

reesmarxGLOBAL helps organizations navigate the complexities of global growth by providing talent acquisition and business consulting services worldwide. reesmarxGLOBAL's experienced team provides customized solutions to help minimize the risk of entering new markets and identify the skilled professionals needed to succeed in competitive global markets.