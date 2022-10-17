Hair Transplant Market Worth $30.13+ Billion by 2031 at 20.4% CAGR - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by AMR

Hair Transplant Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed healthcare systems in the world. Hair transplant procedures are profoundly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hair transplant market generated $4.90 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $30.13 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on growth of the global hair transplant market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed healthcare systems in the world. Hair transplant procedures are profoundly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of clinics and hospitals were restructured to increase hospital capacities for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Non-essential surgical procedures are cancelled due to pandemic. Hair Transplant procedures are non-emergency procedures that significantly hamper revenue of hair transplant clinics.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Bernstein Medical

2. Bosley

3. Dermamagnetica Clinic

4. GETFUE Hair Clinics Ltd

5. Hair Club

6. Hair Doc

7. Hair Palace Clinic

8. Hair Restoration BlackRockHRBR

9. Hair sure transplant center

10. Hair Transplants of Florida

11. Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic

12. Hermest Hair Clinic (Innovator)

13. Limmer Hair Transplant Center

14. Medical Hair Transplants & Aesthetics

15. SPRINGS Hair Restoration

16. Venus Concept

17. vinci hair clinic

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Japan, China)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

North America accounted for a majority of the global hair transplant market share in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of hair transplant procedures, increase in number of approvals for advanced hair transplant procedure, presence of hair transplant industry, and advancements in healthcare sector in the region.

Growth of the global hair transplant market size is majorly driven by increase in number of hair restoration procedures, rise in the prevalence of alopecia, and technological advancement in hair transplant sector. For instance, according to report shared by International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), in 2021, it was reported that 2,221,191 hair restoration procedures were performed worldwide. As per the same source, it was also observed that hair restoration procedures have increased by 7% from 2019 to 2021 over the globe. Moreover, increase in number of hair transplantation procedures in the U.S. drives the hair transplant market growth. For instance, according to American Society of Plastic Surgery (ASPS), in 2019, 24,348 hair transplantation procedures were performed in the U.S. Moreover, rise in awareness among population regarding physical appearance and increase in number of populations suffering from baldness boost the need for hair transplant procedure. For instance, according to data shared by New Look Institute, a hair restoration clinic, in 2021, it was reported that around 39.24% male population are suffering from baldness in France.

In addition, the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, hyperthyroidism, and hypothyroidism lead to hair loss, which fuels the market growth. For instance, cancer diseases are treated with the help of chemotherapy which leads to hair loss. Therefore, increase in the number of chemotherapies, which causes hair loss and surge the demand for hair transplant procedure. Increase in number of product approval and product launch for hair transplantation procedure drives the growth of the market.

For instance, in February 2020, Venus Concept Inc. global medical aesthetic technology company, announced that it has received CE Mark approval to market NeoGraft 2.0 in Europe. NeoGraft 2.0 is an automated hair transplant device which use the follicular unit extraction (FUE) method of harvesting and implanting hair follicles.

