Estimated Pre-K Enrollment Counts for New or Expanding Programs in 2023-2024 

If your School Administrative Unit (SAU) is opening or expanding a Pre-K program in the 2023-2024 school year, you are eligible to receive funding on your FY24 ED279 for children you enroll in these new or expanded Pre-K programs in 2023. This means you will receive the funding for enrollment in the same year that you enroll the Pre-K children, without a year delay. 

If your SAU is applying for one-year grant funding through the recently released Request for Applications (RFA) #202207106 then you DO NOT need to complete this form because you will include the estimate in your application. More information regarding the RFA can be found here. These applications are due no later than October 14, 2022. 

If you are planning to start and/or expand public Pre-K in the 2023-24 school year and do not plan to apply to take advantage of the one-year grant funding but would like to receive an FY24 estimate Pre-K allocation, please notify the Maine DOE by completing the FY24 Estimate Pre-K Count Data Form before November 4, 2022. There are 3 questions to be answered on the funding survey: 

  1. Choose your SAU from a list 
  2. Do you have an existing Pre-K program (FY23)? – Yes/No 
  3. Provide your SAU’s Pre-K Estimated Increase Count (new slots available in new or expanding program) 

SAUs completing the form must also complete the Pre-K Program Application with DOE’s Early Childhood Team by April 30, 2023 and obtain program approval. 

The FY24 Estimate Pre-K Count Data Collection form is meant to capture the FY24 estimate for new and expanding Pre-K program enrollment. The estimate student count data, in addition to the current (FY23) enrollment in an existing Pre-K program, will be used to provide funding on the FY24 ED279. An SAU’s Pre-K total enrollment number, as reported and verified October 1, 2023, should match the combined existing and estimated increase total that was used to calculate funds in the ED279. After October 1, 2023, an audit adjustment, based on actual enrollment reported in NEO on October 1, 2023, will be made to the Pre-K allocation assigned on the FY24 ED279. Please note that this may increase or decrease funding. 

For more information about establishing or expanding a Pre-K program, please check out the webpage on the topic, or contact Nicole Madore at  nicole.madore@maine.gov.   

For questions specific FY24 ED279 estimates, please contact Paula Gravelle at 624-6792 or Paula.B.Gravelle@maine.gov. 

