Long-Time Financial Advisor Marlene Thompson Set to Transition Business

After more than 35 years of helping individuals and families as a Financial Advisor, Marlene Thompson is set to transition her business. Thompson will continue to operate Thompson Real Estate, but she is passing the financial advisor reins on to Central Financial Group.

FORT DODGE, Iowa, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After more than 35 years, Humboldt resident and Financial Advisor Marlene Thompson is getting ready to transition her business to Central Financial Group (CFG).

"It's been a privilege and an honor to help so many people plan their financial futures," said Thompson. "The time has come for me to transition out of this part of my career. I've been working with an experienced team to make sure that the people I care so much about are in capable hands."

Thompson has been associated with CFG for most of her career and is taking that relationship one step further with the help of CFG Partner and Investment Advisor Representative Kole Petersen and Investment Advisor Representative Baileigh Ashbrook. They will be holding initial meetings with clients at Thompson's Humboldt office located at 1717 8th Ave. N. Thompson plans to consult closely with Ashbrook and Petersen during this transition. She will continue to operate Thompson Real Estate at this location.

"It's a tough choice, but this is not goodbye," said Thompson. "I hope the relationships I've built with the great people of Humboldt and beyond last a lifetime."

If you have any questions about this transition, contact CFG at 515.955.0607 or reach out to Baileigh.Ashbrook@CentralFinanicalGroup.com or Kole.Petersen@CentralFinancialGroup.com. Additional information is available at http://www.cfgfortdodge.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Podcast.

Media Contact

Cheryl OHern, Spin Markket, 1 15153028026, cheryl.ohern@spinmarkket.com

Baileigh Ashbrook, Central Financial Group, 5159550607, baileigh.ashbrook@centralfinancialgroup.com

SOURCE Thompson Real Estate

