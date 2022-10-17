Doctor Stops Aging - Extended Longevity's Anti-Aging Formulations Proven Successful

Extended Longevity, a Hawaii-based biotechnology company focused on reversing the biomarkers of aging announces that new Epigenome test results show a Doctor has reversed his biological age from 73 to 61, a 12 year reversal (Wailuku, Hawaii based Dr. Roy Genatt, D.C.). After one year of using the Extended Longevity Protocol, independent testing of his epigenome, confirmed these results (test from www.ElysiumHealth.com/index). Test results can be reviewed at: www.extendedlongevity.com/lab-results

Extended Longevity has introduced a product line of targeted extract formulations that have demonstrated success in reversing the biomarkers of the Ten Determinant Factors of Aging.

The company is currently running medically supervised studies, with independent lab tests revealing that these formulations have regrown telomere lengths consistent with preteens, significantly lowered levels of inflammation, and rolled back the epigenetic clock, in this case by an astonishing 12 years, Available on the Extended Longevity website are case studies detailing before and after results of a small test cohort.

The Company is also anticipating the conclusion of an IRB (Investigative Review Board) of a cohort of 10 men and women, ages 55-75, conducted under the supervision of Dr. Juergen Winkler, MD of the Quantum Functional Medicine Clinic of Carlsbad, CA. (https://www.qfmed.com/), under the oversight of the Institute of Regenerative and Cellular Medicine of Santa Monica, CA (https://ircm.org/).

Additionally, The Company is currently conducting a crowdfunding offering on Wefunder, with perks that reward the investor with sets of the Extended Longevity Protocol. You can learn about our offering here: https://wefunder.com/extended.longevity.inc

The field of longevity science is the next great leap in human biology, and Extended Longevity boasts a patent-pending solution with proven scientific results. This new test, along with a recent test from a 69-year-old and 75-year-old participants, among others, demonstrates conclusively the power of this life-extending protocol.

CEO Steven M. Schorr is a scientist, inventor/entrepreneur and executive with 47 years of experience. He is a patented inventor and scientist dedicated to creating data-driven products for the health and wellness industry.

