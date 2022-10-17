Governor Appoints New Fish and Wildlife Board Member

Governor Phil Scott has appointed Allison Frazier of Richmond as the new Chittenden County member of the Fish and Wildlife Board.

A life-long Vermonter, Frazier has spent 20 years working in the outdoor industry as a sales representative and served as board president for the organization 360 Adventure Collective. Her many outdoor pursuits include deer and bird hunting, fishing, skiing, hiking and biking.

“I look forward to cultivating the responsible management of Vermont’s game species, furbearers and fisheries through regulated hunting, trapping and fishing,” said Frazier.

The Fish and Wildlife Board is a citizen panel that sets the rules regulating hunting, trapping, and fishing, informed by expert input from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department staff and guided by the department’s mission. Board members serve six-year terms, with one board member from each of Vermont’s 14 counties.

“Board members make a significant commitment of time and talent to assure the sound management of our state’s game species, furbearers, fish and their habitats,” said Commissioner Christopher Herrick. “Allison’s expert insight as an outdoor industry professional and diversity of experience as an outdoorswoman will be assets to Vermont’s natural resources and everyone who cherishes them.”