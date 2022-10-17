Clarke Contractors Inc. is Growing
Damage Restoration Business is Hiring at all Office Locations
With the type of work we perform, we need not only skilled workers but also empathetic workers who want to their best for our customers.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarke Contractors has recently announced it currently hiring for its Dayton and Cincinnati offices.
— Jason Clarke
Founded in 1997, Clarke has been servicing residents and businesses in Southwest Ohio for more than 25 years. The current job opening are for skilled carpenters with remodel and repair experience. They are also recruiting new employees for the position of Cleaning Technician.
Owner Jason Clarke said he is excited to grow the business with the right additions. "With the type of work we perform, we need not only skilled workers but also empathetic workers who want to their best for our customers." stated Jason. This is understandable considering Clarke is a damage restoration business whos customers are often dealing with home disasters.
What type of work does the company perform? Clarke specializes in water damage restoration, large and small fire damage restoration, mold remediation, home improvements and remodeling.
What is it like to work for Clarke Contractors?
Jason Clarke is also proud of the company's work culture. Being committed to best practices and forward thinking, Their team of technicians attend industry-leading courses and seminars to hone their craft, learn the latest restoration and remediation methods, and master new technology. This constant pursuit of higher standards means Clarke is often the top-recommended contractor by insurance agents.
"From top to bottom, our employees practice our core values everyday with every customer, with every job." Said Jason.
Clarke's lists its core values on it's website's employment page:
TEAMWORK: Working together everyone achieves more and our customers benefit.
OWNERSHIP: Each team member takes accountability and ownership for his/her role. No excuses.
WILLINGNESS: Each team member has a can-do attitude and steps up when needed.
EMPATHY: Our team offers compassion and genuinely cares for our customers.
RESPONSIVENESS: Our team responds to our customers' and each other’s needs.
SERVICE: Our team is driven to serve and exceed our customers' satisfaction.
Glassdoor, a job and company research website that job seekers utilize to find out what it's like inside the businesses doors, rates Clarke a 4.7 out of a possible 5.
If you believe you would be interested in working for Clarke Contractors, you can visit their website's employment page and see current job openings at: https://clarkecontractors.com/clarke-restoration/employment.php
Greg Martin
Clarke Contractors Inc.
+1 513-874-3995
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn