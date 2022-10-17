Senator Hughes Celebrates $2M+ Investment in Lancaster Ave. Commercial Corridor

PHILADELPHIA, PA – October 17, 2022 − On Friday, October 14, 2022, State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) presented a $2.05 million mock check to the Islamic Cultural Preservation and Information Council (ICPIC) for its work to revitalize and transform the 4200 block of Lancaster Avenue’s commercial corridor.

Sen. Hughes advocated for the funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program ($1M), the Community Revitalization Fund Program ($700K), and the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund ($350K).

The grants are supporting the construction of two, mixed-use buildings that will be home to new businesses and affordable housing, as well as the expansion of the New Africa Center/Muslim American Museum & Archive.

Mosaic Development Partners is partnering with ICPIC to carry out the development of this project.

###

no images were found