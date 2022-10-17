Manchin, Capito Announce More Than $4 Million in ARC Grants

October 14, 2022

Charleston, WV — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced multiple grants totaling $4,031,309 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).





“The Appalachian Regional Commission’s continued investment in revitalizing and strengthening Appalachia is great news for our state and the entire region. The funding announced today will support critical upgrades to West Virginia’s water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as a project to remove and renovate abandoned buildings across the state,” Senator Manchin said. “Investing in our local communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic opportunity and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects for the Mountain State.”



“West Virginia continues to benefit from the support ARC provides, and the funding announced today will have real-world impacts on several of our communities,” Ranking Member Capito said. “Developing sites for future business use, upgrading water systems, and improving local infrastructure are just a few of the direct benefits cities and towns will see, and I’ll continue advocating for critical resources like these as ranking member of the EPW Committee.”





Individual awards listed below: