Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,899 in the last 365 days.

ALTA Announces Vertiports Concept

Alta Vertiport TriPort

Crypto real-estate platform ALTA (ERC20: ALTA) announced that it has released the full details of its ALTA Vertiports Concept publicly.

Our go-to-market strategy allows us to rapidly deploy the Alta Vertiports network.”
— Jeremy Crane
LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto real-estate platform ALTA (ERC20: ALTA) announced that it has released the full details of its ALTA Vertiports Concept publicly.

“We are excited to release this concept publicly to the broader crypto, real estate, and air mobility markets,” said Jeremy Crane, CEO and Founder of ALTA. “This innovative business model combined with our unique, modular design language highlight the strength and expertise of the ALTA team as well as allowing us to continue on our trajectory of developing world-changing real estate projects financed using DeFi crypto protocols.”

ALTA is committed to building the largest network of rapid-deploying, vertiports, and vertistops across metropolitan, suburban, and rural hubs throughout the United States using our unique go-to-market franchise model in combination with low-cost design and deployment. This network aligns with ALTA’s vision of driving commercial real estate development and financing using DeFi protocols.

With this approach, ALTA aims to achieve 10,000+ landing locations in under 10 years. Key features & benefits:

• Vendor agnostic
• MonoPort, DuoPort, TriPort, and QuadPort climate-controlled designs for standalone Vertiports
• Express S, Express M, and Express L kiosks for existing parking decks and lots for Vertistops
• Low-cost landing fees including the location's ability to subsidize
• Low-cost, rapid deployment via franchise model
• Low-cost franchise fee and competitive revenue split
• VertiportOS for streamlined industry efficiency

To learn more about the ALTA Vertiports concept visit altavertiports.com.

ABOUT ALTA:

ALTA was co-founded by Jeremy Crane, Ammon Werner, and Rob Fuller with the vision of opening access to commercial real estate. They believe in the next decade, real estate investing will be decentralized, democratized and easily accessible, so they are building the protocols, tools, and infrastructure for this future across the Internet at scale.

PRESS CONTACT:

press@alta.finance

Emilie Bronson
Alta Finance
press@alta.finance

You just read:

ALTA Announces Vertiports Concept

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.