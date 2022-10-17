ALTA Announces Vertiports Concept
Crypto real-estate platform ALTA (ERC20: ALTA) announced that it has released the full details of its ALTA Vertiports Concept publicly.
— Jeremy Crane
“We are excited to release this concept publicly to the broader crypto, real estate, and air mobility markets,” said Jeremy Crane, CEO and Founder of ALTA. “This innovative business model combined with our unique, modular design language highlight the strength and expertise of the ALTA team as well as allowing us to continue on our trajectory of developing world-changing real estate projects financed using DeFi crypto protocols.”
ALTA is committed to building the largest network of rapid-deploying, vertiports, and vertistops across metropolitan, suburban, and rural hubs throughout the United States using our unique go-to-market franchise model in combination with low-cost design and deployment. This network aligns with ALTA’s vision of driving commercial real estate development and financing using DeFi protocols.
With this approach, ALTA aims to achieve 10,000+ landing locations in under 10 years. Key features & benefits:
• Vendor agnostic
• MonoPort, DuoPort, TriPort, and QuadPort climate-controlled designs for standalone Vertiports
• Express S, Express M, and Express L kiosks for existing parking decks and lots for Vertistops
• Low-cost landing fees including the location's ability to subsidize
• Low-cost, rapid deployment via franchise model
• Low-cost franchise fee and competitive revenue split
• VertiportOS for streamlined industry efficiency
To learn more about the ALTA Vertiports concept visit altavertiports.com.
ABOUT ALTA:
ALTA was co-founded by Jeremy Crane, Ammon Werner, and Rob Fuller with the vision of opening access to commercial real estate. They believe in the next decade, real estate investing will be decentralized, democratized and easily accessible, so they are building the protocols, tools, and infrastructure for this future across the Internet at scale.
