Media Advisory - Centennial Celebration Photo Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- SURREY, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB), which is celebrating 100 years of operation, is unveiling a special monument on October 19, 2022, outside the FVREB’s office in Surrey, as a tribute to the legacy of the organization’s contributions and impact in the Fraser Valley.

Founded on October 19, 1921, and currently representing nearly 5,000 members, FVREB has been supporting realtors in Surrey, North Delta, Township of Langley, City of Langley, White Rock, Mission, and Abbotsford for over 100 years.

Media are invited to join the event which will showcase the critical role realtors have played and continue to play in building strong, vibrant, and active local communities in the Fraser Valley.

Please register your RSVP to communications@fvreb.bc.ca

We look forward to seeing you there!

WHEN: October 19, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. (unveiling/lighting to take place at approximately 4:30)

WHERE: FVREB’s office – 15463 104 Avenue, Surrey

WHO: Realtors, Board members, FVREB staff, local business leaders, and other invited VIPs

HOW: Please RSVP by emailing us at: communications@fvreb.bc.ca

Contact        
Shaf Jamal, Communications Consultant   
Fraser Valley Real Estate Board 
shafiq.jamal@fvreb.bc.ca 
Telephone 604.930.7620 
www.fvreb.bc.ca  
www.fvreb100.ca     

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93b2d42a-d921-4975-b045-4c814f7321f6

 


Primary Logo

Centennial Celebration Photo Opportunity

