DPI and NC Collaboratory address COVID’s Impact on Student Learning

Project Title - Project Summary Principal Investigator, Institution

(Subawards) NCDPI Focus Area

Award Amount

Enrollment of Nontraditional Culturally and Linguistically Undergraduates for Diversity and Equity at Historically- Minority Serving institutions in School Mental Health Professions - Developing an empirically based pathway for college juniors from historically minority serving institutions in the UNC System to receive mentorship and preparation for acceptance into a school psychology program. Isaac Woods at NCSU Office of Exceptional Children $119,185

Effective World Language Teaching Strategies: Lessons from a Global Pandemic - Working with 9 school districts and NC Virtual to determine effective practices that emerged from the collaboration between NCDPI and NC Virtual Language educators, with the goal of providing districts and teachers with data on effective online teaching strategies to recover from and mitigate further learning loss. Scott Kissau, Kristin Davin at UNCC Office of Academic Standards; Digital Teaching and Learning $148,492



Assessing the Impact of COVID on the Applications to and Enrollment in UNC System Institutions - Investigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on first-time undergraduate enrollment in postsecondary institutions in NC to examine the extent to which college enrollment decisions are associated with individual and familial factors, school experiences, as well as experiences with college admission, and how such associations vary as a function of the timing of COVID-related experiences. Yudan Wang, Maylee Vazquez, Shirlene Coopwood at

NCA&TSU

(Subawards: UNC-CH, UNCG, UNCC, WSSU, Guilford College)

Advanced Learning & Gifted Education

$148,833

Leading Workforce Effectiveness: Inhibiting and Supporting Factors - Identifying the supporting and inhibiting factors influencing teacher retention in the five LEAs with the highest and the lowest teacher attrition in North Carolina (10 total) Laura Lunsford, Terrie Hampton-Jones, Kathleen Castillo-Clark at Campbell University Office of Licensure and Educator Preparation $149,717

The Impact of COVID on North Carolina Students’ Postsecondary Trajectories - Exploring postsecondary experiences of high school students graduating in 2020 and 2021, including enrollment patterns, selection of majors, performance in college classes, and completion of FAFSA for all students in the state. Julie Edmunds, Dora Gicheva at UNCG

Advanced Learning & Gifted Education

$149,973

The COVID-19 Pandemic and Patterns of Post-Secondary Enrollment in NC - Producing a description of the changes in pathways to college or secondary education for all NC high school students to help the UNC System, NC DPI and other state and local leaders target research-driven policies and resources to students. Daniel Klasik, Matthew Springer, Steven Hemelt, Sarah Fuller at

UNC-CH

Advanced Learning & Gifted Education $227,677

Factors Driving School Choice in North Carolina During the COVID-19 Pandemic - Analyzing statewide changes in characteristics of applicants and families’ motivations for leaving the public school system during the pandemic system via the NC Opportunity Scholarship Program in partnership with NC State Education Assistance Authority. Anna Egalite at

NCSU

(Subawards: Texas A&M, University of Missouri) Office of Innovation $244,542

Teacher Attrition, Health and Well-Being: Exploring the mismatch between teacher preparation (and teacher expectations) and district realities in the midst of Covid-19 - In partnership with NC Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU), this study will focus on exploring how the pandemic has impacted the educator workforce and determining which interventions – such as Educator Preparedness Programs – are helping districts retain existing teachers and recruit new hires. Lorrie Schmid, Kristen Stephens, T. Scott Holcomb, Jessica Sperling, Jan Riggsbee at

Duke University

(Subawards: NCICU, Lenoir Rhyne University) Office of Licensure and Educator Preparation, NCDPI $249,450

Mitigating Educator Workforce Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic Through Coaching - Identifying teacher coaching practices that support teacher retention and mitigate negative impacts of the pandemic in partnership with the NC New Teacher Support Program. Anna Cash, Kyle Cox, Jae Hoon Lim at UNCC (Subawards: NCSU) Office of Licensure and Educator Preparation $249,624

Preventing Teacher Burnout: Supporting Teachers to Help Students (And Teachers) Thrive During the Pandemic and Beyond - Informing interventions and supports that can protect educators during challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic and help workforce recovery. Focusing particularly on retention of highly qualified educators and effects on teacher working conditions, we will examine the effect of Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) and support staff (counselors, social workers, psychologists, and nurses) on the educator workforce. Jane Fruehwirth, Shauna Cooper at

UNC-CH; Camille Goins at UNC Pembroke (Subawards: Project AWARE evaluator) Integrated Academic and Behavior Systems; Office of Licensure and Educator Preparation $249,838

Strategies and Innovations for Multilingual Learner Success - Exploring strategies and innovations that contribute to multilingual learners’ academic achievement to inform multilingual learner-focused policies across North Carolina. Ye He,

UNCG Office of Academic Standards $249,924

Keeping Students Safe in the Digital World: Examining Monitoring Technologies Used by K-12 Schools During the Pandemic - Examining the effectiveness and impact of software applications to monitor student internet activity in NC districts and charter schools, with the goal of protecting young children from related threats. Florence Martin, Callie Edwards, Rebekah Davis at NCSU; Sejal Foxx, Chao Wang at UNCC Digital Teaching and Learning $297,953

Implementation and Impact Evaluation of ESSER III funded supports for educators in North Carolina’s recurring low-performing schools and districts - Providing a deeper understanding of implementation decisions, challenges, and impacts of ESSER III funded supports to recurring low-performing schools and districts, including hiring district and school leadership coaches and providing professional development for teachers. Julie Marks at

UNC-CH

(Subawards: NCCU) Office of District & Regional Support $499,232

EC Collaboratory: Collaborating with School Partners to Identify Evidence-based Practices for Learners with Extensive Support Needs during School Closures - Addressing academic learning needs for students with extensive support needs (significant cognitive disabilities) by studying the effect of a Unique Learning System and the provision of coaching to special educators in Hyde, Jones, Wayne, Duplin, Greene county schools. Melissa Hudson, Sandra Warren, Tosha Owens, Kristen Burnette at

ECU Office of Exceptional Children $499,668

A Comprehensive Evaluation of North Carolina’s Supplemental Salary Fund - Examining how PSUs statewide used strategic compensation funds received through SB 105 as part of NC’s response to the pandemic, and determining effects on student outcomes and educator turnover, mobility, and quality. Matthew Springer at UNC-CH; Lam Pham at NCSU Finance and Business Services, Federal Programs

$499,870

High Dosage Tutoring to Support Pandemic Learning Recovery and School Improvement in Union County - Implementing and evaluating high dosage tutoring to address pandemic learning loss in a year-long math program for 4th graders in Union County. Douglas Lauen, Helen Rose Miesner, Eric Houck at UNC-CH Office of Innovation $499,936

Mitigating COVID-19 Impact: Implementing Community School Framework in Rural Schools - Over the two year period, ECU Rural Education Institute (REI) will engage in a research-practice partnership with Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public Schools to closely examine the Community School framework in rural settings, intentionally plan implementation of the framework in selected school(s)and engage in evaluative activities to determine impact of initial implementation on the critical outcomes of student learning, school engagement, and community involvement. Amy Swain, Kristen Cuthrell, Jerry Johnson at ECU Office of Innovation $499,989

Project READS NC (Reading Evaluation Across Diverse Stakeholders in North Carolina) - Understanding the impact of LETRS training on teacher and administrator knowledge of effective literacy instruction and implementation of LETRS instructional practices in North Carolina schools. Paola Pilonieta, Alicia Stewart, Erin Washburn, Michael Putman at UNCC

(Subawards: UNC-CH) Office of Early Learning

$500,000

Fayetteville State University (UNCFSU) Bronco Explosion – Implement and study new enrichment program at Walker Spivey Elementary School to support parents and teachers and foster student academic success while promoting social and emotional learning in partnership with Cumberland County Schools. Tanya Hudson, Chandrika Johnson, Jocelyn Smith-Gray, Jesse Baker at FSU

Integrated Academic and Behavior Systems $500,000