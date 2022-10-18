Marshfield Clinic Health System Selects Censinet to Transform Third-Party Risk Management
We chose Censinet for its ability to solve significant pain for us across the third-party risk management process, ensuring we maximize the protection of patient safety and care delivery.”BOSTON, MA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marshfield Clinic Health System, one of the country’s largest rural health care systems, and Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare vendor risk management solutions, announced today that it has partnered to strengthen Marshfield Clinic’s management of third-party and enterprise risk. With Censinet RiskOps™, a purpose-built third-party and enterprise risk exchange for healthcare, Marshfield can securely centralize and automate all of its vendor and product risk assessment data and insight while driving significant improvements in visibility, productivity, accuracy, and costs throughout the risk assessment, reassessment, and remediation lifecycle.
— Greg Garneau, CISO at Marshfield Clinic Health System
“Recent ransomware attacks on critical healthcare suppliers have been a wakeup call for the industry, driving the importance for cyber resiliency of our vendors and third-party products,” said Greg Garneau, Chief Information Security Officer at Marshfield Clinic Health System. “After evaluating many different risk solutions, we chose Censinet for its ability to solve significant pain for us across the third-party risk management process, ensuring we maximize the protection of patient safety and care delivery.”
Censinet RiskOps™ enables immediate access to the most up-to-date security information, documentation, and evidence for over 9,000 vendors and 22,000 products in our digital catalog. Within a HIPAA-secure environment, providers can assess, negotiate, and strengthen mutual risk posture with third parties in the most efficient, cost-effective way. With 1-Click™ assessments and automated reassessments, Censinet drives unmatched productivity, with average assessment completion time less than 10 days, the industry’s fastest solution.
With fully automated risk workflows and enterprise-wide coordination, Censinet RiskOps™ enables all stakeholders to come together as a single, cohesive team to respond more efficiently and effectively to risks that threaten business operations, care delivery, and patient safety. Business and clinical leaders benefit from faster procurement processes, more transparent contracting, and fewer post-purchase problems. Risk owners can eliminate inaccurate and time-consuming manual processes and achieve maximum risk visibility across the full vendor and product contract lifecycle, resulting in better enterprise performance.
“The recent number of significant data breaches and ransomware attacks on health systems emphasizes the urgency for better cyber risk management and security controls across the care continuum,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Our partnership with Marshfield Clinic provides a transformative approach to third-party and enterprise risk management to safeguard patient safety and business operations across Marshfield’s entire health system and rural patient population.”
About Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Health System is an integrated health system whose mission is to enrich lives through accessible, affordable compassionate health care. The Health System serves Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with more than 1,600 providers comprising 170 specialties, health plan, and research and education programs. Primary operations include more than 60 Marshfield Clinic locations, 11 hospitals, Marshfield Children’s Hospital, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, Security Health Plan and Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation. Learn more at marshfieldclinic.org.
About Censinet
Censinet, based in Boston, MA, enables healthcare organizations to take the risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. RiskOps builds upon the Company’s foundational success with third-party risk management (TPRM) for healthcare. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
Justyn Thompson
Censinet
+1 617-221-6875
jthompson@censinet.com