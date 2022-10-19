BoundaryCare Signs Remote Health Monitoring Agreement with Boundless

BoundaryCare Apple Watch and Dashboards BoundaryCare logo

Assistive Technology Based on the Apple Watch Supports Health and Wellness of of Individuals with Disabilities

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoundaryCare LLC, a Minnesota software company specializing in mobile health technology, has entered into an agreement to provide remote monitoring solutions for Boundless, an Ohio-based provider of disability services. Thanks to coverage by Medicaid assistive technology waivers, these improvements in care come at no cost to the individuals Boundless serves.

Using the Apple Watch to monitor health, location, and falls, BoundaryCare shares up-to-the-minute information with care managers and direct support professionals through interactive dashboards. At Boundless, each client in the program will receive an Apple Watch, with BoundaryCare capturing metrics such as heart rate and rhythm, fall frequency, activity levels, and more. BoundaryCare also offers two-way communication between individuals and those who support them, and the technology will use behavioral reminders to encourage clients to adhere to their diet and exercise plans.

“We’re excited to help Boundless enhance the health and independence of the people they serve,” stated Paul Carpenter, co-founder of BoundaryCare. “Our integrated monitoring solution will support a large population while also easing the burdens on staff.”

The information that BoundaryCare collects via the Apple Watch will provide feedback for support professionals, integrating actionable data into existing workflows. Long-term views of individual health also contribute to trend analyses of the entire group, which can guide future interventions.

“Technology will never replace in-person staff,” commented Jennifer Riha, Vice President of Programs at Boundless, “but BoundaryCare can offer important assistance — while giving individuals a greater sense of independence, supporting them in reaching their health and wellness goals.”

BoundaryCare works with providers in the areas of disabilities services, aging in place, and dementia care. More information can be found at www.boundarycare.com.

About BoundaryCare

BoundaryCare is a software and mobile technology provider based in Saint Paul, MN. Its customizable monitoring services use the Apple Watch to transmit health data to caregiver dashboards for immediate action, as well as to data warehouses for future data analysis. The company is committed to supporting health and independence for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and for senior populations seeking to age well in place. More information about BoundaryCare is available at www.boundarycare.com.