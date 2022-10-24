xCures and mProbe partner to help cancer patients determine optimal treatments
xCures partners with mProbe, to leverage their targeted proteomics platform for profiling individual patients' cancer tissues for actionable drug targets
We are giving hope to advanced cancer patients who have exhausted the standard of care.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- xCures, Inc. is proud to announce their collaboration with mProbe Inc., a premier CLIA-certified targeted proteomics company. mProbe utilizes a proprietary technology platform integrating artificial intelligence and multi-omic diagnostics to transform the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of complex diseases such as cancer.
— Peter Chen, CEO of mProbe
As the knowledge of cancer and its treatments advance, it is ever more apparent that every cancer is unique. Through this collaborative partnership, xCures and mProbe will work toward helping cancer patients better understand their tumors' molecular profile at the proteomic level, allowing precision diagnostics to guide precision medicines by selecting the most effective cancer treatment regimens. mProbe uses a pathologist guided laser microdissection platform to isolate tumor areas from formalin fixed paraffin embedded (FFPE) tissue followed by multiplex mass spectrometry-based quantification of targets for chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy. The clinical proteomics test is marketed as OncoOmicsDx.
By integrating xCures’ rich real-world longitudinal clinical data with mProbe's cancer proteomics panels, the two companies are working to expedite the discovery of predictive, diagnostic, and prognostic biomarkers for cancer.
"We are thrilled to partner with mProbe and to leverage their OncoOmicsDx platform for profiling cancer tissues for patients on our platform," said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. "We hope our combined efforts towards identifying and expanding upon precision-based actionable drug targets will help cancer patients find the best treatments for their unique cancers."
“When mProbe and xCures join forces in the fight against advanced cancer by offering integrated treatment plans which leverage targeted proteomics, precision diagnostics, artificial intelligence, and predictive modeling, we are giving hope to advanced cancer patients who have exhausted the standard of care.” said Peter Chen, CEO of mProbe. “With this new collaboration, we will be able to provide oncologists with actionable proteomic information to help them make informed decisions” said Dr. Sheeno Thyparambil, PhD, Senior Director of R&D at mProbe.
About xCures
xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that helps cancer patient aggregate, organize, and structure all their medical data into an easy-to-use Care Summary. The Care Summary greatly facilitates the generation of a Treatment Options Report, and connects cancer patients and their physicians, with optimal investigational or approved therapies.
The platform's portals, xINFORM for patients, and xDECIDE for providers, show scientific and medical rationales for any treatment options provided. The platform prospectively generates Real-time Regulatory-grade Clinical Data for studies and decentralized trials. For more information, contact info@xcures.com or visit www.xcures.com.
About mProbe
mProbe Inc. is a leading biotechnology company based in Palo Alto, California and committed to promoting human health in the fields of precision diagnostics and healthcare analytics. mProbe has developed a proprietary technology platform integrating artificial intelligence and multi-omic approach to transform the disease diagnosis, prevention, and treatment paradigm. For more information, please visit www.mprobe.com.
