Cabo Platinum, a Luxury Vacation Rental Collection in Los Cabos, Adds Casa Arrebol to Exclusive List
The private pool at Casa Arrebol provides sun and seclusion while nestled in Los Cabos community of Querencia
Casa Arrebol living space features touches of the modern and traditional, creating a serene place to relax
Cabo Platinum introduces a breathtaking luxury rental, Casa Arrebol, in the exclusive gated guard community of Querencia.CABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cabo Platinum introduces a breathtaking luxury rental, Casa Arrebol, in the exclusive gated guard community of Querencia. The award-winning villa rental company offers visitors access to a breathtaking single-level luxury property to call their very own while experiencing Los Cabos. The well-appointed 5800 square foot, four-bedroom and four-and a-half bath dwelling perches on an impressive canyon ridgeline that provides mesmerizing ocean views to East Cape’s Punta Perfecta Point, a 40 minute drive away.
Guests will enjoy residing in the Las Cañadas neighborhood of Querencia during their vacation. Within a short drive, the exclusive community offers the charming town of San Jose del Cabo where traditional artisans and creative food await. Travelers can explore the cobblestoned streets dating back 400 hundred years. It is said that pirates buried their treasure in the golden sand beaches. The town offers an abundance of Mexican charm and hospitality with its Spanish colonial character. For centuries, it was the only community at the tip of the Baja California peninsula providing fresh water from natural springs.
Should you wish for a more quiet environment,, the spectacular villa features an open floor plan with indoor/outdoor living, a cascading water feature and two gas fireplaces. The "Great Room" extends into the gourmet kitchen with incredible views of the infinity pool and then out to the Sea of Cortez. The master suite offers indoor/outdoor showers and a standing soaker tub perfect for relaxation. The additional spacious bedrooms each include en-suite baths, walk-in closets and the finest finishes. Complete with an enormous fireplace and multiple outdoors spaces, Casa Arrebol creates the backdrop to host your most memorable getaway moments. Daily housekeeping and a personal concierge are provided with your reservation.
Located in the gated and exclusive community of Querencia, this villa rental provides complete privacy and oceanic bliss while just minutes away from restaurants, grocery stores, shopping, and more. Querencia offers miles of hiking and biking trails for surfers and beach lovers and a private walking path down to Playa Acapulquito, one of Cabo's favorite surf spots. Casa Arrebol provides guests with an unmatched sense of exclusivity, serenity, and tranquility.
About Cabo Platinum:
Cabo Platinum is an award-winning villa rental, real estate, property management, interior design, and concierge service in Los Cabos, Mexico. Established in 2011, family-owned Cabo Platinum offers a collection of carefully selected and curated private villas for discerning travelers. The luxury company offers concierge and estate managers in-depth and personal knowledge of the area while providing bespoke vacation and travel plans. These experiences can also include private air transportation, yacht charters, personal chefs, excursions, reservations, and more. Visit the website or social media: Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, Pinterest, TikTok and Twitter.
