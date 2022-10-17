Coder Delivers the Developers , Project Managers Worldwide to Help Companies Address the Shortage of Technical expertise

Coders.dev CODERS WEBSITE

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coders hiring platform combines the planetary reach and AI to deliver your ideal Developers in order to help you spin up your Software Development dream team. Our deep matching intelligence finds the best Coders.dev developers across 100+ skills like Developers, Designers, and Project Managers. QA Experts, Marketing Experts . As part of our rigorous vetting process, we also review software Developers' technical abilities, English skills, and remote working capabilities. Coders. dev ensures time zone overlap, transparency, and reliable communication in order to make development easy for you after the match.

“As seen from experience as a client, Coder.dev service is an enormous leap forward from existing sites that lack a reliable process to identify and supply the quality software engineers that are in such high demand,”. “Whereas other sites are focused on filling one-off hires, Coder is finding and matching the best developers to strategic programs. And by giving this now global network of top talent access to quality projects at professional rates, Coder has built a self-propagating community in which both the engineers and the clients are thriving.”

The approach contrasts sharply with open talent marketplaces such as Upwork and freelancers that often leave companies dealing with hundreds of project bids and applicants with no guarantee of quality or team fit. Its unique model gives companies the freedom to rapidly build or augment project teams without the risks of making a bad hire.

Two important elements highlight the nature of the relationship that Coders has with its clients. With an average engagement size of approximately $40,000, Coder's projects are more than 10 times the size of many competitors. Also of note, open talent marketplaces serve a large range of projects, including simple websites or hobby projects; Coders focuses on clients with serious, intriguing engagements. By also vetting clients, Coders strives to ensure that every engagement between a Coders.dev client and a Coders.dev Developers will be a meaningful success.

With a mission to unleash the world's untapped human potential, Coders.dev is building a diverse community, free and open to all developers worldwide. The community helps developers with job preparation, upskilling and reskilling, English communication and personal development, and mentoring, among other perks. Through this initiative, the company aims to build a safe space for developers to grow, seek guidance from experts, and progress in their careers.

With over 1 million developers signed up on Coders.dev, the launch of a career-centric developer community will further strengthen the company's mission to help solve the challenges faced by software developers globally.

With Coders.dev, companies can hire pre-vetted, Silicon Valley-calibre remote software Developers across 100+ skills at the "push of a button". 200+ Startups, and Counting…, including Johnson & Docusign, Uber, Yelp, Godaddy, Buzzfeed, and Esignly have hired remote engineering talent from Coders.

The world is moving from full-time employed teams in fixed offices to remote teams working wherever they want in the world. This trend works for team members as well as the company. As an entrepreneur, you should embrace this trend and work with talented remote workers around the world. The benefits are plenty.