Traders News Source Senior Editor, Mark Roberts Interviews Wayne Tupuola, CEO Laser Photonics Corporation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Laser Photonics Corporation, a leading global developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications.

Mark had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with Wayne Tupuola, CEO Laser Photonics Corporation LASE. Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders. (See Interview Highlights Below)

Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/lase-interview/

Wayne Tupuola Current CEO, COO, and President of Laser Photonics LLC.

Mr. Tupuola previously worked at Fonon Corporation as a Director and Vice President of Operations. Wayne Tupuola attended the University of Phoenix.

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods.

Interview Highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts and Wayne Tupuola cover an overview of the company, its segments, and its revenue streams, current market for 3D metal printing and market growth prospects, recent naval order, ICT Investments LLC 59% ownership in laser Photonics, Gross margins, near-term catalysts plus much more in this interview.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/lase-interview/

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard-hitting questions that rest on the minds of most current and future shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/lase-interview/

Media Contact

Traders News Source

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor

Editor@TradersNewsSource.com

SOURCE: Traders News Source LLC

View source version on accesswire.com: