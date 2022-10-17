Submit Release
Private label Beverage turns your dream drink into a reality

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PL Beverage offers a unique way to address customers’ needs which implies a lot of adaptability and flexibility. In fact, the brand understands that its customers are distinctive and have plenty of criteria. Whether you are looking for lab support and small run options or a cost-efficient, private labeling co-packing service. PL Beverage’s versatile approach provides unprecedented flexibility while also providing the certainty of the best possible quality. Moreover, its capacity for production is large enough to satisfy every prospect.

In terms of creation and recipe, its portfolio offers endless possibilities such as wine, juices, health shots, sodas, flavored water, energy drinks, and many more. Both off-the-shelf as well as customized. One of its major values is quality and some of its products have been granted the International Featured Standard (IFS) certification. Also, Private label beverages successfully concluded the following audits; HACCP and
GMP, EU Organic Regulation, Amazon, Marks&Spencer, Halal, Kosher, Vegan, and Social audit. Its high-tech laboratory promises that its private-label beverages are created with the most advanced equipment available in the industry.
In addition, the brand can produce various can sizes from 0.15 liter to 1 liter and provides multiple packaging options. Again, customers’ needs are at the heart of their concerns. In consequence, the business has already taken the heart of a thousand happy clients!.

If you want to obtain any other information, please go to https://www.plbeverage.com

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


