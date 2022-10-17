Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,798 in the last 365 days.

Better Way CPA Hosts Free Webinar On Their Agency Profitability Audit Framework

Marketing agency owners concerned about profitability are invited to a free 30-minute webinar at 1 p.m. EST Nov. 3.

UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Often, agency owners find their agencies aren’t as profitable as they should be, or as they want them to be. During a recession, the challenges for profitability are compounded. For marketing agency owners concerned about the profitability of their business, Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA will host a free 30-minute webinar at 1 p.m. EST Nov. 3.

Hervochon is the owner of a virtual CFO firm that specializes in financial management of marketing and creative agencies. During the webinar, he will walk attendees through a 5-step framework for auditing an agency’s profitability:

Assess profitability within the context of the agency’s growth rate.
Determine if revenue is broken.
Identify expenses that are too high and areas where expenses can be cut.
Analyze the agency’s project management.
Investigate any problems with operations.

To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/AgencyProfitabilityAudit.

ABOUT CHRIS HERVOCHON, CPA, CVA LLC:

Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA LLC, based in Hilton Head, SC, specializes in virtual CFO services for marketing and creative agencies. The team at Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA LLC uses the latest cloud technology, automation and business intelligence tools to inform strategic decision-making for their clients. The firm’s team and clients are geographically diverse, ranging all across the United States. For more information, visit betterwaycpa.com.

Chris Hervochon
Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA LLC
+1 843-608-0298
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Better Way CPA Hosts Free Webinar On Their Agency Profitability Audit Framework

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.