Better Way CPA Hosts Free Webinar On Their Agency Profitability Audit Framework

Marketing agency owners concerned about profitability are invited to a free 30-minute webinar at 1 p.m. EST Nov. 3.

UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Often, agency owners find their agencies aren’t as profitable as they should be, or as they want them to be. During a recession, the challenges for profitability are compounded. For marketing agency owners concerned about the profitability of their business, Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA will host a free 30-minute webinar at 1 p.m. EST Nov. 3.

Hervochon is the owner of a virtual CFO firm that specializes in financial management of marketing and creative agencies. During the webinar, he will walk attendees through a 5-step framework for auditing an agency’s profitability:

Assess profitability within the context of the agency’s growth rate.

Determine if revenue is broken.

Identify expenses that are too high and areas where expenses can be cut.

Analyze the agency’s project management.

Investigate any problems with operations.

To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/AgencyProfitabilityAudit.

ABOUT CHRIS HERVOCHON, CPA, CVA LLC:

Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA LLC, based in Hilton Head, SC, specializes in virtual CFO services for marketing and creative agencies. The team at Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA LLC uses the latest cloud technology, automation and business intelligence tools to inform strategic decision-making for their clients. The firm’s team and clients are geographically diverse, ranging all across the United States. For more information, visit betterwaycpa.com.