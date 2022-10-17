Stirling CBD Products Help Competitive Powerlifter in Her Training and Recovery

World-ranked powerlifter Robyn Machado praises Stirling's Delta 8 Sleep gummies and Magnesium Balm for their ability to alleviate pain and soreness from training

/EIN News/ -- CARY, N.C., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than 20 years of lifting weights and seven years as a competitive powerlifter, Robyn Machado knows what is needed to stay in top shape, and Stirling CBD's line of products are her go-to aid for recovery and alleviating pain during training.

Machado, 36, was ranked in the top 10 worldwide in the 60-kilo class. Now competing in the 67.5-kilo class, she was recently ranked 15th in the world. Stirling CBD's Delta 8 Sleep gummies and Magnesium Balm are key elements of her training. The Delta 8 gummies help Machado stay calm and relaxed without any adverse effects, while the magnesium balm on joints and sore muscles helps alleviate pain and soreness and speed up the healing process.

"When it comes to training, keeping stress to a minimum is optimal, so I use the Magnesium Balm during the day, which helps with inflammation," said Machado. "But I also train at night, so Delta 8 Sleep Gummies are key in helping me wind down after a workout and to allow me to chill out and get a great night's sleep. A good night's sleep is critical to a powerlifter, and Stirling's gummies help me fall asleep and stay asleep. I wake up feeling refreshed and ready to go."

Machado regularly sees Dr. Matt Arthur at 919Spine, who recommended the Stirling CBD products and introduced her to Stirling CBD President Joe Kryszak. "I love Stirling's products. They have really had a positive impact on my training and recovery," she said. "I've tried similar products, but the levels of CBD were too inconsistent. With Stirling, I know I'm getting consistency and the highest-quality product available. They show third party certificates of analysis of each product right on their webpage, so I know exactly what is going into my body."

CBD Muscle Gel is another lotion that Machado is a big fan of. The Muscle Gel has capsaicin, camphor and menthol, which creates an invigorating cold-hot sensation that helps blood flow in the muscle and joints. In addition, the aloe vera, black pepper extract, and witch hazel ingredients combine for a great solution for pre- and post-workout.

Designed to help alleviate joint pain, Stirling's CBD lotions are among the most powerful lotions on the market. In addition, all of Stirling's CBD lotions, gels, and balms are non-GMO-produced, organic, THC-free, vegan, free from additives and chemicals, and are never tested on animals.

