/EIN News/ -- NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Which attendees did it? Which attendees didn’t do it? It’s not a murder mystery, but a testing “Only Murders in the Building” challenge at SupplySide West that the team at NJ Labs plans to solve, with the help of conference attendees, to announce their new loyalty program for nutraceutical and dietary supplement manufacturers while highlighting the importance of partnering with a lab that will go beyond simply testing samples.



The on-site “testing investigation,” taking place in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center “building,” will be led by NJ Labs’ very own “Mabel Mora,” known to many in the industry as CEO, Sandra Lee. Conference attendees can stop by NJ Labs’ booth 4672 to pick up a social media scavenger hunt map that will lead individuals on their own testing investigation around the conference show floor “building” Nov. 2-3. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the NJ Labs booth after a live taping of Lee’s “Going Beyond Testing” podcast at 2:30 p.m. Prizes include “Only Murders in the Building” swag bags and a $500 airline gift card grand prize (to the airline of your choice). A “whodunit” victory reception will follow with the winner announcements and “Gut Milk” shots and champagne will be served to all.

“Quality testing is critical to the manufacturing process,” said Lee. “We are an independent third-party testing lab with no bias, so in many ways our job is the independent investigator for the industry.”

NJ Labs is home to a diverse team of scientists who are dedicated to Quality and Accuracy in perfecting complex USP and FCC methods. Specializing in analytical chemistry and microbiology testing, NJ Labs provides services for the generic pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, dietary supplement, cosmetic and cannabis/CBD industries. Some of its services include: elemental and vitamin analysis; gas chromatography (GC); and antimicrobial effectiveness testing. NJ Labs is privately owned; FDA and DEA inspected; and certified for full-service contract analytical testing.

“Since testing is our core competency and is all we do, we understand the regulatory compliance environment to help manufacturers meet CGMP and CGLP processes and provide reporting results with comprehensive protocols that withstand FDA scrutiny,” said Lee. “We invest in the latest equipment, technology and methods so manufacturers don’t have to, and help companies avoid the costs of setting up an internal lab so they can focus on their own strengths and capabilities.”

NJ Labs’ “Going Beyond Testing” loyalty program provides manufacturers with a trusted partner that understands the regulatory environment and is able to provide transparency and accuracy to manufacturers. As an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited contract laboratory that satisfies all testing requirements for selling on Amazon, NJ Labs is also in compliance with strict CGMP standards and is in a unique position to serve manufacturers as a laboratory registered with, and inspected by, the FDA and DEA. Membership to NJ Labs’ “Going Beyond Testing” loyalty program is free and includes special member pricing and discounts.

Don’t be a suspect! Join the whodunit testing challenge at SupplySide West, in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, NJ Labs booth 4672 starting Nov. 2 and celebrate the innocent at 3 p.m. on Nov. 3. It’s a testing adventure you won’t want to miss. Learn more about NJ Labs’ history and services at: https://njlabs.com . Also, join event sponsor, NJ Labs, at the What’s Up With Supps after party celebration on Nov. 3, and use promo code NJLabs10 to get $10 off the ticket price.

