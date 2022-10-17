License Management Market Size to Hit $1205 billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 8.56% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for License Management Market size is forecast to reach $1205 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2022 to 2027. The License Management Market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The Growing demand for effective and efficient license management software is expanding across all small large and medium scale enterprises. License management is a software management tool used by managers or vendors to manage and document as to where and how the company’s software products are able to run so as to ensure compliance with end-user license agreements. It helps to prevent the developer’s software from being copied, shared or otherwise illegally used by non-licensed users. Software asset management tools automate many of the tasks required to maintain compliance with software licenses, thereby controlling software spending.

Key Takeaways

The cloud segment in the license management market segmented by deployment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR of 18% in the forecast period 2022 to 2027. As it offers new and more efficient ways of organizing, managing, and drawing insights from software and data.

North-America is projected to hold the largest share of License Management Market during the forecast period due to presence of developed economies like United States, Canada and due to the focus on innovations on innovations obtained from research and development and technologies.

License Management provides transparency and practicing license management gives companies a clear view of all of the licenses being used across teams as well as how each particular software has been set up for use.

Increasing investment in IT infrastructure development, rapid adoption of digitalization by many businesses, technological advancement in cloud, and growing demand for license management market.

Segmental Analysis:

License Management Market Segment Analysis – By Deployment

The market segment by deployment into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 18% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In 2021, the cloud market was valued at 119.13 billion USD and is predicted to increase to 448.34 billion USD by 2027. It is due to cloud which enables new and more efficient ways of organizing, managing, and drawing insights from software and data. Cloud based named user deployment offers a simple and predictable access model that fits into broader software license optimization strategy. It helps shift to more systematic license management to maximize software benefits and support the identification of cost saving opportunities. It helps faster access to the tools and improves ability to adopt innovation.

License Management Market Segment Analysis – By Industry Vertical

The market segment by industry vertical into Information Technology, BFSI, Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment and Others. The information technology is the leading segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period 2022-2027. License management in IT industry standardizes the procurement process, provides transparency, keeps the business in compliant and helps identify the unnecessary spending.

License Management Market Segment Analysis – By Geography

License Management Market by geography has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South-America and RoW. North-America is expected to dominate the License Management Market in the forecast period 2022 to 2027 due to presence of developed economies like United States, Canada and due to the focus on innovations on innovations obtained from research and development and technologies. Technological changes such as the rapid increase in cloud computing and the virtualization of software are at the root cause of an increase in software licensing disputes.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the License Management Industry are -

1. Aspera Technologies

2. Cherwell Software

3. DXC Technology

4. Flexera Software

5. Gemalto

