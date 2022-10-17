Submit Release
A GLIMPSE OF THE AUTHOR’S LIFE

Poetry of A Life

Author Sharon Romero shares her memories and experiences through poetry

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharon Romero collected poems written by herself throughout her life. She writes all her deep-seated emotions and expresses them all in a poem. In this book, Poetry of a Life, Sharon Romero shares a piece of her life with the readers and lets them narrate or reflect on it in their own lives.

As she grew up, more emotions were built and more poems were written by her. These emotions can all be felt in this book. Poetry of a Life is a collection of poems about love, marriage, children, conflict, deceit, and also music.

Not all things in life are covered in happiness. Some experiences are also full of darkness and sadness. Sharon tells it all in her poems, and she has nothing to hide.

This will surely give readers the emotion that Sharon is feeling when writing a certain piece of poetry. It can be anything from happiness to pain. As everybody might already know, life is not always about rainbows and butterflies. Sharon also shares some photographs from her personal adventures that will be seen at the end of every poetry piece.

Don't pass up the opportunity to own a copy of Sharon Romero's highly inspiring and interesting collection of poems. Get a copy of "Poetry of a Life" right now! It is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all major online bookstores.

About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

