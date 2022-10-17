Wellsheet Introduces EHR Workflow Relief to Increase Efficiency During Critical Nursing Shortage

Virtual Nursing Station with Real-Time Notifications Increases Care Team Collaboration and Patient Care Quality

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORACLE CERNER HEALTH CONFERENCE - Wellsheet Inc. , the leading Smart EHR UI provider reducing physician burnout and increasing Electronic Health Record (EHR) efficiency and usability, introduced Virtual Nursing Station, built specifically for nursing workflows to optimize patient care, efficiency and job satisfaction of nursing staff.



“High rates of clinician burnout and worker turnover have resulted in an unsustainable nursing shortage that is impacting patient care and is reflected in the financial losses reported by health systems, which can’t cut their way to profitability or higher quality care. They must invest in technology that provides greater efficiency and brings costs down,” said Craig Limoli, CEO and founder of Wellsheet.

“Virtual Nursing Station is a cross-functional team collaborative care solution built for nurses, care managers and providers, which increases EHR efficiency and breaks down silos between nurses and providers. VNS enables multidisciplinary care teams to work together within the EHR with immediate access to the latest content on nursing activity and planning, including easy access to each other’s notes, recommendations, and real-time notifications to speed care delivery. Faster access to data equates to faster treatment plans and ultimately shorter lengths of stay (LOS),” continues Limoli.

Nursing staff will also have access to an elevated collaboration space where care managers can raise immediate focus to key information on patients and their care plans, which are traditionally buried deep within the EHR. VNS was built in collaboration with healthcare providers and is currently in deployment.

Wellsheet elevates the most relevant data from a Cerner, Epic or athenahealth Electronic Health Record (EHR) based on a clinician’s specialty and workflow habits, and prioritizes clinical content and serves it up in a single screen. It assembles the right information in a predictive, intuitive and customizable workflow that allows providers to quickly arrive at the correct clinical insights without compromising the provider-patient interaction. Wellsheet’s Smart EHR UI is embedded within the EHR and gives providers, nurses and care managers the ability to understand what needs to be done without compromising the provider-patient interaction, enabling clinicians to make more informed decisions and reduce errors. And Wellsheet’s architectural redundancy enables care teams to access patient data and communicate a plan of care even when the EHR goes down due to a cyberattack or other IT outage.

Easy and timely access to notifications are key to the efficiency of the nursing staff, the quality of patient care and the cost savings associated with timely discharge. Examples of real-time notifications that have been embraced include:

Positive/Negative COVID-19 test: Patient is in a negative pressure room where tests sometimes take time. Fast notification allows decisions (move/discharge/etc) to happen sooner which could impact care plans and Length of Stay (LOS).

Lactate >= 4 mg/dL: Requires fast action by provider. Notification via EHR, especially mobile, is faster than critical results workflow. When notified, the provider can evaluate immediately in the context of other data and prioritize seeing the patient.

STAT test result: Clinician orders an urgent test. Notification allows the clinician to act on the result without the delay that would otherwise happen.

Pending test results: Clinician reviews a set of results, but some are still not ready. Notification allows the clinician to make decisions as soon as the picture is complete.

Modern Cloud-Based Architecture with FHIR APIs

Wellsheet uses the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) application programming interfaces (APIs), and can pull and prioritize key patient data from multiple data sources with an accelerated implementation and deployment timeline. It can deploy its Smart EHR UI in weeks, with minimal IT support time, and clinician training takes only minutes. Wellsheet especially impacts productivity for clinicians working across various sites of service in the same facility, or across different EHRs between facilities and different health systems.

Pricing and Availability

Virtual Nursing Station will be available this year for both Cerner and Epic customers and is included at no extra cost with the Wellsheet Smart EHR UI. Wellsheet will show VNS at the Oracle Cerner Health Conference (OCHC) in Kansas City, and HLTH in Las Vegas.

To learn more about how you can deploy Wellsheet’s Smart EHR UI to reduce clinician burnout and improve your bottom line:

About Wellsheet

Wellsheet’s Smart EHR UI is a predictive clinical workflow platform that works within an existing EHR to surface the most relevant content for clinicians in a view that is contextualized and prioritized for their needs. It is integrated with athenahealth, Cerner and Epic to reduce a physician’s time in the EHR, reducing physician burnout, length of stay, and improving the quality of patient care. According to Cerner Lights On Reporting, Wellsheet reduced time in the EHR by 40% . Wellsheet is deployed in enterprise-wide deals, integrated with payers, and is deployed or engaged with 2 of the largest healthcare providers in the country. Learn more at www.wellsheet.com or @Wellsheet_Inc.

Wellsheet and Virtual Nursing Station are trademarks of Wellsheet, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d9b5a5d-bc29-46d0-94c5-970510d89844





