Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,423 in the last 365 days.

ATTIC Launches Safe Contract Review Program Using LegalSifter Technology

ATTIC

ATTIC

We wanted to make contract negotiation easier for our clients while providing expertise to reduce risk.”
— Ken Crippen
MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATTIC proudly announces the product launch of the Safe Contract Review program, in partnership with LegalSifter® and Transaction Expeditors. ATTIC will offer its insureds a combined intelligence™ solution for the negotiation of transportation industry contracts. Featuring LegalSifter’s artificial intelligence (AI) and human expertise technology, ATTIC Safe Contact Review will allow their insureds to negotiate contracts faster, cheaper, and with less risk.

ATTIC’s Safe Contract Review program will:

• Quickly review common transportation and other business-as-usual contracts with increased speed and accuracy
• Quickly identify dozens of risk and insurance requirements that impact the bottom line
• Provide embedded subject matter expertise to help understand and mitigate risk

“Our transportation industry clients struggle to review contracts. We wanted to make contract negotiation easier for them while providing expertise to reduce risk,” said Ken Crippen, President & CEO of ATTIC. “LegalSifter and Transaction Expeditors have the technology and the experience to provide an outstanding and useful product to our insureds.”

“LegalSifter is thrilled to partner with ATTIC,” says Kevin Miller, CEO at LegalSifter. “Now ATTIC insureds will have the benefit of AI and years of Transaction Expeditors transportation contract experience to review contracts faster with the ability to reduce risk.”

ATTIC will immediately offer Safe Contract Review program to its insureds.

For more information, contact:
Ken Crippen, ATTIC, kcrippen@atticrrg.com, +1.406.523.3934
David Heyman, LegalSifter, david.heyman@legalsifter.com, +1.301.351.6189
Michael Case, Transaction Expeditors, mcase@transactionexp.com, +1.317.835.3770

About ATTIC
American Trucking and Transportation Insurance Company, a Risk Retention Group was formed in 2002 and created a group of risk retention programs that provide access to high primary limits, with large deductible options without the burdensome collateral requirements, superior claims management services and group safety incentive programs that have created a valuable investment and a stable insurance program for each motor carrier member. For more information, visit www.atticrrg.com.

About LegalSifter®
LegalSifter is a combined intelligence™ company dedicated to bringing affordable legal services to the world by empowering people with artificial intelligence and human expertise. Our products help people negotiate contracts and organize documents faster, safer, and more affordably.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, LegalSifter offers its products to thousands of people and partners in 18 countries. For more information, visit www.legalsifter.com.

About Transaction Expeditors
Transaction Expeditors, LLC is an Alternative Legal Service Provider, owned by Frost Brown Todd, LLC, a full-service law firm. We routinely work with major players in the transportation, supply chain & logistics industry, insurance companies, insurance brokers, and other organizations looking to improve their contract review process. For more information, visit www.transactionexp.com.

David Heyman
LegalSifter
+1 301-351-6189
email us here

You just read:

ATTIC Launches Safe Contract Review Program Using LegalSifter Technology

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.