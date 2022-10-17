ATTIC Launches Safe Contract Review Program Using LegalSifter Technology
We wanted to make contract negotiation easier for our clients while providing expertise to reduce risk.”MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATTIC proudly announces the product launch of the Safe Contract Review program, in partnership with LegalSifter® and Transaction Expeditors. ATTIC will offer its insureds a combined intelligence™ solution for the negotiation of transportation industry contracts. Featuring LegalSifter’s artificial intelligence (AI) and human expertise technology, ATTIC Safe Contact Review will allow their insureds to negotiate contracts faster, cheaper, and with less risk.
— Ken Crippen
ATTIC’s Safe Contract Review program will:
• Quickly review common transportation and other business-as-usual contracts with increased speed and accuracy
• Quickly identify dozens of risk and insurance requirements that impact the bottom line
• Provide embedded subject matter expertise to help understand and mitigate risk
“Our transportation industry clients struggle to review contracts. We wanted to make contract negotiation easier for them while providing expertise to reduce risk,” said Ken Crippen, President & CEO of ATTIC. “LegalSifter and Transaction Expeditors have the technology and the experience to provide an outstanding and useful product to our insureds.”
“LegalSifter is thrilled to partner with ATTIC,” says Kevin Miller, CEO at LegalSifter. “Now ATTIC insureds will have the benefit of AI and years of Transaction Expeditors transportation contract experience to review contracts faster with the ability to reduce risk.”
ATTIC will immediately offer Safe Contract Review program to its insureds.
For more information, contact:
Ken Crippen, ATTIC, kcrippen@atticrrg.com, +1.406.523.3934
David Heyman, LegalSifter, david.heyman@legalsifter.com, +1.301.351.6189
Michael Case, Transaction Expeditors, mcase@transactionexp.com, +1.317.835.3770
About ATTIC
American Trucking and Transportation Insurance Company, a Risk Retention Group was formed in 2002 and created a group of risk retention programs that provide access to high primary limits, with large deductible options without the burdensome collateral requirements, superior claims management services and group safety incentive programs that have created a valuable investment and a stable insurance program for each motor carrier member. For more information, visit www.atticrrg.com.
About LegalSifter®
LegalSifter is a combined intelligence™ company dedicated to bringing affordable legal services to the world by empowering people with artificial intelligence and human expertise. Our products help people negotiate contracts and organize documents faster, safer, and more affordably.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, LegalSifter offers its products to thousands of people and partners in 18 countries. For more information, visit www.legalsifter.com.
About Transaction Expeditors
Transaction Expeditors, LLC is an Alternative Legal Service Provider, owned by Frost Brown Todd, LLC, a full-service law firm. We routinely work with major players in the transportation, supply chain & logistics industry, insurance companies, insurance brokers, and other organizations looking to improve their contract review process. For more information, visit www.transactionexp.com.
