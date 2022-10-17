A Vision Screening App Launched Today Detects Multiple Eye Diseases and Disorders in Children

The KidsVisionCheck App Is Free to All Users and Available for iOS and Android Devices

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents, guardians, and childcare providers are invited to discover Kids Vision Check, an app that uses the latest technology to identify several common childhood eye diseases and vision issues. Launched October 17, 2022, the KidsVisionCheck app is a passion project of Health Access LLC, a collective of parents and grandparents with experience in medicine, business, and technology with a passion for saving children's vision.

"Children are very adaptable. They assume that what they see and how they see is normal, even if their vision is problematic. Parents believe their child's pediatrician or school will perform vision screening," says Chief Medical Officer Robert Williams, MD. "While some pediatricians and schools may screen for issues, many fail to adequately identify the subtle signs that indicate an eye disease or disorder."

The KidsVisionCheck vision screening app will be available for download to iOS and Android devices at no cost. Parents, grandparents, and guardians can then use the phone's built-in camera to take a flash photo of their child in a dimly lit room. The resulting red-eye photograph will detect potential issues that can then be confirmed and treated by an eyecare professional. The app includes a directory of local eyecare providers.

For more information, visit the KidsVisionCheck website at https://www.kidsvisioncheck.com or download the app from the Apple Store or Google Play.

