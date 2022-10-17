Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 269,866 in the last 365 days.

A Vision Screening App Launched Today Detects Multiple Eye Diseases and Disorders in Children

The KidsVisionCheck App Is Free to All Users and Available for iOS and Android Devices

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents, guardians, and childcare providers are invited to discover Kids Vision Check, an app that uses the latest technology to identify several common childhood eye diseases and vision issues. Launched October 17, 2022, the KidsVisionCheck app is a passion project of Health Access LLC, a collective of parents and grandparents with experience in medicine, business, and technology with a passion for saving children's vision.

"Children are very adaptable. They assume that what they see and how they see is normal, even if their vision is problematic. Parents believe their child's pediatrician or school will perform vision screening," says Chief Medical Officer Robert Williams, MD. "While some pediatricians and schools may screen for issues, many fail to adequately identify the subtle signs that indicate an eye disease or disorder."

The KidsVisionCheck vision screening app will be available for download to iOS and Android devices at no cost. Parents, grandparents, and guardians can then use the phone's built-in camera to take a flash photo of their child in a dimly lit room. The resulting red-eye photograph will detect potential issues that can then be confirmed and treated by an eyecare professional. The app includes a directory of local eyecare providers.

For more information, visit the KidsVisionCheck website at https://www.kidsvisioncheck.com or download the app from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Contact:
Gary Franklin
***@gmail.com

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12936762

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-vision-screening-app-launched-today-detects-multiple-eye-diseases-and-disorders-in-children-301650329.html

SOURCE KidsVisionCheck

You just read:

A Vision Screening App Launched Today Detects Multiple Eye Diseases and Disorders in Children

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.