AV-Comparatives Announces Test Results for Consumer Antivirus Products - September 2022
Leading Antivirus Testing Lab Releases 2022H2 Malware-Protection Test Results for 17 Popular Home-User Security Programs
The products tested offer a very high level of protection overall. However, it happens that the results are based on the cost of a high rate of false alarms.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing Consumer Main-Test Series, AV-Comparatives has released the results of its September 2022 Malware Protection Test for consumer security solutions. 17 popular anti-malware programs were evaluated to assess their ability to detect and block malicious files before, during or after execution.
— Andreas Clementi, founder AV-Comparatives
The test examines a product’s ability to prevent a malicious program from making any changes to the system. The test set used for this test consisted of 10,019 malware samples. To ensure that the tested programs do not protect the system at the expense of high false-alarm rates, a false-positives test is also run.
The products tested by AV-Comparatives were:
Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Free Antivirus, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, NortonLifeLock Norton 360 Deluxe, Panda Free Antivirus, TotalAV Antivirus Pro, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, Trend Micro Internet Security and VIPRE Advanced Security.
A total of 11 products reached the highest award level, Advanced+. These were Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, G Data, Kaspersky, McAfee, NortonLifeLock, TotalAV, Total Defense and VIPRE. These all achieved very high protection rates with low false positives.
Like all of AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the report of the 2022H2 Malware Protection Test can be downloaded free of charge and without registration from the lab’s website:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/malware-protection-test-september-2022/
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
