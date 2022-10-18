PRE IPO CLUB announces the launch of Accumulation Plans
PRE IPO CLUB announced plans, enabling Investors to make automated, regular investment in secondary Private Equity deals, to benefit from Dollar-Cost Averaging.
I have invested monthly with PRE IPO CLUB for a year, and with the new service, it will become easier and automated.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, PRE IPO CLUB announced immediate availability of Voluntary Accumulation Plans, enabling Investors to make automated, regular investments in Secondary Private Equity Deals, to benefit from Dollar Cost Averaging.
— said Jonathan B., Member of PRE IPO CLUB.
Positive Customer Impact
The plans are designed to help Members form regular investment habits while still offering flexibility for their savings. A PRE IPO accumulation plan is convenient for investors who want to acquire investment into private companies, building over time the portion of their savings destined to venture capital. “We have been working on this service for a while,” said Edoardo Zarghetta, Co-founder and Fund Manager, "all the while customers were requesting it."
PRE IPO CLUB’s Accumulation Plans are strategies to reduce the impact of volatility by spreading out the shares purchases over time, so Members are not buying shares at a high point for prices.
Dollar-cost averaging can be especially powerful in recessions and bear markets. Committing to this strategy means that the Member will be investing when the market or a share is down, and that’s when investors can potentially score the best deals.
Voluntary Accumulation Plans Availability
Voluntary Accumulation Plans are available with monthly or quarterly automated payments via ACH or Debit Card and require only a single e-signature for each contribution. Members can mix and chose the company they want to invest in, including Ripple and Boxabl. All contributions will be displayed in the dashboard of the on the Investment Café by BlackRock platform.
About PRE IPO CLUB
Founded in 2021, PRE IPO CLUB (www.preipo.club) is a global private investment platform focusing on U.S., Tech, Late-Stage, Private Companies. The Club offers a wide range of research and deals on its platform https://www.preipo.club/deals
Pre-Ipo Club LLC is affiliated with Bardi Co. LLC, a registered investment advisor. Securities are offered through Bardi Co., LLC, a FINRA and SIPC member. Investment advisory services are offered by Bardi Co. LLC.
