mySecondTeacher presented with ‘Best School eLearning Technology’ Award by Corporate Vision
EINPresswire.com/ -- In Corporate Vision’s (CV) Education & Training Awards 2022, mySecondTeacher was awarded with the ‘Best School eLearning Technology - Singapore’ Award. As announced by CV, this honorable achievement will give us the opportunity to access materials which will help showcase and market our success to learners, parents, and other stakeholders.
CV explains that the Education & Training Awards was introduced to recognize educators working towards the evolution of the industry as the world around it dynamically changes. Additionally, the programme also further propels such innovative specialists towards our mission of academic development.
We are proud to have accomplished this feat, which is a direct reflection of our merit and excellence which forms the core basis of Corporate Vision’s criteria for the Education & Training Award. With the support of Corporate Vision, we have now been offered a variety of promotional items and industry-leading services to help enhance the impetus of our success whilst also increasing our reach, as we continue to display the acumen and strengths that have led us to this accomplishment.
About Advanced Pedagogy and mySecondTeacher
Advanced Pedagogy (AP) is an education technology company headquartered in Singapore. Founded by Cambridge University alumni Dr. Benson Soong and advised by Cambridge don Prof. Neil Mercer, AP works to improve school-based education using the technologies of education. Our solutions transform traditional education landscapes and lead to improved learning outcomes for students while helping teachers transform their core responsibilities — from that of the content provider and knowledge facilitators into learning activators.
Best known for our mySecondTeacher (MST) platform which is multiple award-winning and franchised and licensed in countries like Nepal and Indonesia, AP is a statutory member of the Singapore Business Federation, which is Singapore’s apex business chamber.
For more information about the Corporate Vision Awards, please visit:
https://www.corporatevision-news.com/awards/education-and-training-awards/
For more information on mySecondTeacher’s award, please visit:
https://www.corporatevision-news.com/winners/mysecondteacher/
For media enquiries, please contact:
Shahil Pradhan
Advanced Pedagogy
shahil@adpeda.com