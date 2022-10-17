Silicon Nitride Market Size Expected to Reach USD$ 171.50 million with CAGR of 7.8% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growth in the automotive sector and aerospace sector within the forecast period of 2022-2027 proves to be a great driver for the Silicon Nitride Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Silicon Nitride Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027 and is valued at USD$ 171.50 million by 2027. Although silicon nitride ceramic materials are widely used in various industries, there are other alternative ceramics like silicon carbide and aluminium oxide that can prove to be a challenge to the Silicon Nitride Market. In this report, we will take an in-depth look at the various segments of the Silicon Nitride Market and analyze its market landscape, drivers, and challenges within the forecast period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Silicon Nitride market highlights the following areas -

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Silicon Nitride Market within the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Sintered silicon nitride is the most popular type of silicon nitride due to its excellent shock and temperature resistance.



Segmental Analysis:

Silicon Nitride Market Analysis – By Type: Sintered Silicon Nitride holds the largest share of 42% by type in the Silicon Nitride Market within the forecast period of 2022-2027. Sintered silicon nitride is formed by sintering powder compacts, with additives like magnesium oxide and yttrium oxide, in a bed of silicon nitride powder under a high-pressure nitrogen atmosphere, typically 1 to 8 MPa.

Silicon Nitride Market Analysis – By End-Use Industry: The Automotive sector holds the largest share of 37% by end-use industry in the Silicon Nitride Market within the forecast period of 2022-2027. There is also an increase in demand for automotive which is one of the key driving factors for the Silicon Nitride Market within the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Silicon Nitride Market Analysis – By Geography: The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of 44% by geography in the Silicon Nitride Market within the forecast period of 2022-2027. Silicon nitride is an important component for these end-use industries and as such, the demand for the Silicon Nitride Market is expected to grow in the Asia-Pacific region within the forecast period 0f 2022-2027.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Silicon Nitride industry are -

1. UBE Industries, LTD

2. Denka Company Limited

3. Alzchem Group

4. H.C. Starck GmbH

5. The 3M Company



