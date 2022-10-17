Author Heather S. Coombes Shares Her Experiences Through Her Book, “Marathon Wheeler: Living with Physical Disability”
EINPresswire.com/ -- A desire to increase understanding of physical disability, a desire for personal growth and awareness and more, Heather S. Coombes invites her readers on a journey of emotions, experiences, moving life moments and calming ruminations through her book titled, “Marathon Wheeler: Living with Physical Disability.” In her book, we will discover how a woman wheelchair user with cerebral palsy found purpose in librarianship and in ordained Christian ministry. Glean hints on how to live with purpose as a person with a physical disability, gain clues on practical everyday living with physical disability, gather insight as friends and health professionals on how to relate with understanding to people with physical disability, and appreciate how our Christian faith can inform and strengthen motivation in the experience of physical disability are some of the important lessons we will learn in this book.
Her book "Marathon Wheeler" also offers practical guidance to people with physical disability, their family, friends and health professionals. Heather's book gives voice to one of her passions - disability advocacy/information sharing, an interest that also finds expression in her Facebook blog on disability issues.
About the Author
Heather was born in India with a neurological condition, cerebral palsy, which affects her ability to move comfortably or speedily. Her first book, "Marathon Wheeler: Living with Physical Disability" is a memoir which marks her Australian educational experiences in mainstream and special schools. Reflections on hospitalizations and long rehabilitation also feature. University education in the arts, librarianship and theology opened many doors for her career as a librarian and later as a chaplain in disability and aged care. All these experiences are viewed through the lens of a persevering "wheelie" user.
Her interests include reading biographies and murder mysteries. Heather believes in the great therapeutic value of books, knowing that a great book read at the right time can breathe life and purpose into a flagging reader. A period drama tragic, she is still grieving the loss of "Downton Abbey" to television. Swimming, Heather finds, is a pleasurable form of exercise and meditation. Writing and church involvement add zest to her life.
She already had four radio interviews (two in Canada, one USA and one in Brisbane Australia), two zoom interviews with Christian author Ada Adeleke-Kalani, one zoom presentation for Manila Book Fair, a book signing at a Christian bookshop in Cleveland, Queensland, zoom presentation for Writers with Disabilities, two interviews with local newspaper. A local book exhibition of authors arranged by the local public library. She was also interviewed with Suzanne Lynn Cheesman, you may check her interview here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOB9hxS8osY. If you are interested in buying her book, just visit amazon.com or click this link https://www.amazon.com/Marathon-Wheeler-Living-Physical-Disability/dp/1951742311/.
