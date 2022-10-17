How To Become Social Media Savvy With Sandra Tricoli
Social media has a powerful presence, both personally and professionally.
Whether we like it or not, social media is a necessary tool in establishing, maintaining and growing our connections, both in our personal lives and on a professional basis.
For business owners, social media is longer an optional extra; it’s now a necessity. According to reports, 90% of all marketers say that social media marketing has increased their business’ exposure. In addition, 70% of business-to-consumer marketers have gotten their customers through Facebook. This clearly demonstrates how important social media can be for your business.
It’s a fact: social media positively influences a company’s revenue and sales. Research shows that the five most valuable social media platforms are as follows:
1. Facebook, which has 17 million monthly active users in Australia.
2. LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, with 6.5 million monthly active users in Australia.
3. YouTube, 16.5 million monthly active users in Australia.
4. Twitter, with 5.8 million monthly active users in Australia.
5. Instagram, 9 million monthly active users in Australia.
An active presence online means your business remains at the forefront of people’s thoughts and on the tip of their tongue whenever a contact asks for professional recommendations. A lack of social media presence risks limiting your pool of influence.
Social media is about connection. A sincere, informed and consistent social media “voice” is reassuring for current clients, and those considering working with your business. Becoming a go-to source of information and inspiration for your industry, locally and beyond, is a prime example of successful authority building through social-media channels.
Being active on social media, while following an intelligent content strategy, is the best way to take advantage of the reach the online world offers your business. You can generate organic traffic that will hopefully transform into productive leads.
Social media can provide a vital window into the everyday workings of your firm. Transparency implies honesty and dependability. The more people hear about your or see you, the more likely they will trust you—and with trust comes leads. A clever and authentic content strategy raises awareness of your brand.
The secret to social-media success lies in the content strategy. It’s not enough to create accounts, only to post on them on an ad hoc basis. Similarly, it’s ineffective to post regularly, yet without honesty or conviction. Simply advertising your business won’t work on social media. Your audience requires an honest and authentic connection, built via a clever and savvy social-media content strategy.
Sandra Tricoli understands communication in today’s tech-savvy world is a powerful yet often-underutilised tool. An experienced public relations, marketing, and events transformative specialist, Sandra is the owner and director of Perth’s premier PR and social-media agency, Savvy Creations PR.
Since 2017, Savvy Creations has been working with clients to grow their social-media footprint in order to create honest, authentic and long-lasting relationships that translate into improved profitability. The best businesses have savvy social-media strategies; it’s that simple.
