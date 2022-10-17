Celebrity Dog Trainer Ryan Matthews Now Available for Keynote Presentations & Workshops

Popular and respected dog trainer, Ryan Matthews, delivers his effective dog training techniques at presentations and workshops.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- He’s sometimes called “the K-9 Mentalist,” but his unique skills and talents are more, much more. Ryan Matthews is an acclaimed and successful dog trainer, and a former elite military K-9 handler.

Whether it’s the two insightful TEDx talks about dogs ("Overcoming PTSD Using Dog Training Techniques" and "Let’s Treat Each Other More Like Dogs"), two popular dog training books, 200 DIY videos or the dynamic keynote presentations and workshops around the country, Ryan Matthews has the Midas touch for training dogs and improving communication between dogs and their owners. Ryan has transformed the relationships of more than 3,000 pet-owners.

“Knowing how and when to apply different and effective dog training techniques to modify your dog’s behavior is not a simple decision, nor can be easily learned or taught. It takes a great deal of experience to make barking dogs, calm and friendly, especially in high proﬁle environments,” explains the personable founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World Of Dog Training, and sought-after workshop facilitator and motivational speaker.

As the former combat K-9 handler, combat veteran and alumnus of the Wounded Warrior Project emphasizes in keynote presentations and workshops, “Dogs have a lot to teach us, about life balance, connection, relationships, joy, survival and the importance of loyalty.”

Ryan Matthews travels the country, inspiring and thrilling audiences at keynote presentations and workshops. Some recent feedback says it best.

“Ryan is exceptionally professional, full of energy, and a pleasure to work with. I admire his ability to engage his audience, and he is so influential to his listeners.”

“Before Ryan our dog was out of control. We could not stop the general lack of obedience. After the first lesson with Ryan our dog learned a lot and has improved leaps and bounds. We now take our dog off leash on trails, camping and the park.”

“Ryan Matthews is professional, engaging, a natural and an incredibly motivating speaker, who not only focuses on interaction with dogs but inspires keys to human interaction.”

Personally, by using his K-9 Mentalist strategies, Matthews is inspirationally able to tap into his ability to overcome obstacles, while discovering a more purposeful way of life. His vulnerability, while speaking at presentations and leading workshops, continues to earn the attention, admiration and respect of audiences. Many people consider Ryan as the ultimate motivational success story.

For more information about Ryan Matthews delivering keynote presentations and workshops, please visit ryanmatthews.com and www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us.

About World of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

Contact Details:

401 20th Street,

Suite A

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

United States