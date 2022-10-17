Jamie Lorelli's newly released "One Outrageous Octopus" is a charming story of an unexpected friendship

"One Outrageous Octopus" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jamie Lorelli is a delightful story of a young octopus who finds help in an unexpected place after running away during a moment of fear.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "One Outrageous Octopus": a fun and lighthearted children's fiction. "One Outrageous Octopus" is the creation of published author Jamie Lorelli, a loving wife and mother who is a lifelong resident of Saltsburg, Pennsylvania.

Lorelli shares, "Every time Oscar tried to dance, he landed on his head. Two legs always went up. Two legs always went down. Two right legs always went left, and two left legs always went right. Oscar would land on the dance floor with his eight legs in knots. The Sea Salt Sensation, the largest dance of the year, is tonight, but there is no way Oscar can go. He wishes he could dance the Crunchy Crab Crawl, the Jumpy Jellyfish Jitter, and the Sea Serpent Slide, but he just can't.

"Oscar heads off for a swim when he accidentally enters the Eerie Eel Expressway where the electric eels live and a place a lonely octopus shouldn't be. Oscar runs into Ernie, the meanest, longest, scariest eel Oscar has ever seen. What will Ernie do to Oscar? Will Oscar decide to go to the Sea Salt Sensation?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jamie Lorelli's new book will entertain and delight as young readers get to know Oscar and his deep sea friends.

Lorelli shares a fun narrative for young readers that presents an enjoyable adventure beneath the waves.

