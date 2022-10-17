George Leone's newly released "Kierkegaard's Existentialism: The Theological Self and The Existential Self" is an informative study of the duality of Kierkegaard's work.

"Kierkegaard's Existentialism: The Theological Self and The Existential Self" from Christian Faith Publishing by author George Leone is an enjoyable and carefully researched study of the complexities of the renowned philosopher, Soren Kierkegaard.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Kierkegaard's Existentialism: The Theological Self and The Existential Self": an articulate and thought-provoking study. "Kierkegaard's Existentialism: The Theological Self and The Existential Self" is the creation of published author George Leone, a retired university professor primarily in Counseling graduate programs and secondarily in Philosophy for twenty-five years. Leone also practiced mental health counseling for thirty-six years. He currently resides in New Mexico with his partner.

Leone shares, "'Kierkegaard's complex legacy has been claimed by two often strikingly disjunctive traditions: the Christian and the existential. Leone, however, argues that a sensitive reading of the Danish philosopher reveals that the two strains are inseparable, producing an inclusive view of the self that is aware of its worldly manifestations as well as its spiritual relation to the absolute…Along the way, Leone astutely tackles some of the central topics in Kierkegaard's esoteric body of work, including his unconventional view of God, his radical interpretation of faith, and his groundbreaking view of ethics, which turn out to be demanding but unencumbered by normative standards. What emerges from this analysis is a lively portrait of a philosopher who understood better than any philosopher before him the basic paradox of the self. Leone's prose is refreshingly lucid…Still, the scholarly aims require a close read…A welcome, rigorous contribution to Kierkegaard-ian scholarship.' —From a Kirkus review"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Leone's new book will captivate readers as they consider the carefully constructed biographical and philosophical study within. Leone's passion for Kierkegaard's work is apparent within the pages of this comprehensive study.

