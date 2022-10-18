The Importance of Tile and Grout Cleaning
Keeping tile and grout floors clean helps prolong the life of the tiles, identify any repairs needed, keep tile and grout sanitized, and the home healthy.
Professional tile and grout cleaning is a specialty service. Professional teams will have tools, equipment, and knowledge only gained through years of experience.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Often times the first thing to catch the eye when walking into a room is the floor, especially the tile and grout. It can be a focal point in the space, which is why it’s so important to clean the tile and grout regularly. Built-up dirt and grease on the floors will make the tile and grout look much older than it actually is and it's preferred to keep the floor looking new as long as possible. Here are several reasons why it’s important to clean tile and grout professionally.
— Peter, Owner and Operator of JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care
Help Maintain the Tile Floor
The grout between tiles is designed to hold the tiles in place, and when exposed to the world it does get dirty as does the tile. When not maintained, this can decrease the life of the tile. Having regular professional tile and grout cleaning services performed can keep the dirt and grime levels in control. This will help the grout stay cleaner which means the tile will last longer.
Sealer can also be applied to help protect your grout. This is a good idea if the tiled areas are exposed to high traffic or around sinks and showers. Tile and grout sealer is applied directly to the tile and grout lines, and acts as a barrier to protect the tile and grout from collecting dirt or absorbing spills. This will further help to maintain the clean look of the floors.
Detect Issues with the Tile Floor
All floors have some issues after a certain amount of time. If the grout seems stained or discolored, this could be an indication that there is a problem with the tile or that the sealer needs to be reapplied. Any unusual smells could be a sign of a problem under the tile, such as mold or mildew. It's also possible the grout is starting to crumble, which is often an indication that some tile and grout repairs are needed, tiles may be loose, or the wrong type of grout was used.
All in all, it’s important to keep an eye on the grout between the tiles. Being proactive about the tile and grout will allow preventative action to be performed before the tiles are broken and need to be replaced.
Protect the Tiles
Stains or discoloration of the grout is also certainly on the tiles. Left untreated, the muck can cause permanent marks on the tiles eventually, which in some cases can only be removed with harsh chemicals. Once the staining and discoloration become obvious, it is certainly time to schedule professional tile and grout steam cleaning.
The best thing to do though is to have the tile and grout cleaned on a schedule, rather than waiting to see if the floor is dirty. Waiting to clean anything allows for not only the build-up of dirt, dust, and grease, but the growth of the various microbes that consume those things as well, bacteria, germs, dust mites, and more. In order to combat these microscopic creatures and keep the house properly cleaned and disinfected, regular professional tile and grout steam cleaning is a necessity.
A Must For Repairs
If repairs or replacements are needed for the tiles or grout, it is important that the area is cleaned properly. Imagine having beautiful clean tiles installed to replace the damaged and cracked tiles, but the old tile surrounding the repair still has the old, grungy, dirty look of an uncleaned floor and dirty grout.
Having a dirty floor after the tiles are removed and repairs are made is definitely not the desired outcome. This is also when the tile and grout should be cleaned, resulting in a clean space that is ready to be tiled. This will leave a clean, beautiful floor once all of the repairs are complete. Additionally, this will allow the person performing the repair a better look at exactly what needs to be repaired.
Another important note, which any tile and grout repair technician can explain, is to avoid any heavy cleaning in the area repaired for at least a week to allow the repairs time to cure and properly set. Cleaning before any repairs will provide a beautiful space once all the grout repairs and tile replacements are complete.
The best tile and grout cleaning method
Professional tile and grout cleaning is a specialty service. Store-bought grout cleaner may be able to handle the typical day-to-day maintenance, but professional teams will have tools, equipment, and knowledge only gained through years of experience.
Steam cleaning is one of the most effective professional cleaning methods for tile and grout cleaning. Steam cleaning can be performed on all types of tiles, including natural stone, ceramic tiles, concrete tiles, marble tiles, and more. When working with a professional company such as JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care, their equipment is able to produce high-heat steam and high pressure. This coupled with their professional-grade cleaning solutions, is able to produce incredible results.
The tile and grout cleaning process begins by removing any debris from the floor: dust, dirt, sand, or anything large enough to sweep or vacuum away. Then the pretreatment formula is applied. This product works into the floor to cut through however much dirt and grime have built up on the tile. Following this is the scrubbing.
Scrubbing is the worst-kept secret of the tile and grout cleaning industry. Using a scrubbing machine to agitate the product helps to break through the build-up, leaving the floor brilliant and glowing. JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care doubles up on the scrubbing with their specialized grout brush. Available for sale as well, these grout brush bristles are v-shape to fit in between the grout lines. Finally, the steam cleaning begins, and, once the floor has been cleaned and dried, the sealer is applied.
All in all, tile and grout cleaning is one of the most important cleaning processes that must be performed in a home for various reasons, including keeping the space clean and sanitized, and keeping damages under control.
Peter Shams
JP Carpet Cleaning, Inc.
+1 818-263-9314
peter@jpfloorcare.com
